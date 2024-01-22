Rihanna Puts a Bad Gal Spin On Dior’s New Look

Christian Dior’s New Look is one of fashion’s most recognizable silhouettes, so when Rihanna decides to put her own spin on the classic style, we have no choice but to pay close attention. On Monday, the superstar provided a masterclass in fashion week dressing as she stepped out to Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior couture spring 2024 runway show in Paris.

The New Look is distinct in its silhouette: rounded, dramatic shoulders and a cinched waist that finishes off into some sort of statement skirt. Rihanna’s monochrome look had just about all of those characteristics—beginning with an off-the-shoulder jacket (similar to Monsieur Dior’s famous “Bar Jacket”) that she cinched with a thick black belt. The lapels of Rihanna’s jacket created tons of volume near her shoulders and was cut perfectly to reveal a semi-sheer black bra underneath.

Rihanna maintained the elegant feel of her coat by pairing it with a chic, matching skirt that finished just below her knees. But even as the New Look is unique in its celebration of ultra-feminine features, Rihanna brought a tomboy touch to things with her accessory choices.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Her scrunched up leather gloves brought a bit of an edge to the ladylike look as did her floppy newsboy baseball hat. The patent leather Lady Dior bag continued the refined feel of her skirt set as did her megawatt diamond necklace and ear cuffs. The mogul rounded out her look with white heels, accented by a sparkling silver anklet, and opted for over-lined, nude lips and fluttery eyelashes.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna’s appearance at the Dior couture runway show is her first major fashion outing following the birth of her second child back in August. She last took her place on the front row for Pharrell Williams’s Louis Vuitton menswear debut in June where she twinned with A$AP Rocky in denim looks. Rihanna has been a longtime Dior devotee (she was the brand’s first Black ambassador) and last attended their fall 2022 show in an internet-breaking bump-baring look. Basically, whenever Rihanna is in Paris, we have come to expect nothing short of pure fashion magic.