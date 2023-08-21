Rihanna is officially a mother of two. According to TMZ, the singer and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcomed their second child to the world on August 3rd. The 35-year-old, who had her first child with the rapper in 2022, gave birth to a boy. TMZ adds that while the child’s name isn’t known, it does start with the letter “R.”

The mogul announced her second pregnancy in epic fashion at the Super Bowl Halftime Show back in February. At the very end of her performance, she opened her fire red jumpsuit to reveal a baby bump. Needless to say, the Internet lost its mind and has been counting down the days until this highly-anticipated announcement.

The musicians’ second child has already hit some of the biggest stages in music and fashion, months before stepping foot into the world. Aside from the Super Bowl, Rihanna attended major events—the Met Gala, the Academy Awards, and even, fronted a Louis Vuitton campaign—all while pregnant with her second child. She’s taken her own unique approach to maternity fashion, wearing bump-baring styles on red carpets and more risqué looks during her time off, too. “You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna said of her approach to maternity style. “I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

It is fitting then that Rihanna revealed the name of her first child through fashion back in May. The star’s baby boy, RZA Athelston Mayers, is named after the legendary music producer and Wu-Tang Clan member, RZA. “We’re best friends with a baby,” Rihanna to British Vogue. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

RZA himself has also been privy to monumental moments throughout his short time on Earth. He appeared on the cover of British Vogue, alongside his parents, and has established a pretty killer style sense (obviously taking after his extremely stylish parents). And surely, it won’t be long before the couple’s newborn starts to do the same.