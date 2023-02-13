At the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night, a football game interrupted a Rihanna concert watched by millions of fans around the world. The Kansas City Chiefs may have beat the Philadelphia Eagles for the top trophy in the NFL, but during the Super Bowl halftime show, it was Rihanna Robyn Fenty who set Twitter ablaze with both her actual performance—which spanned 18 years of career-defining hits in just 13 minutes—and also the night’s biggest stunt, her pregnancy reveal. Opening up a custom red Alaïa coat to gently rub her baby bump, the singer confirmed that she’s having another baby with A$AP Rocky, roughly nine months after her first child was born.

Below, some of the funniest and most ridiculous Twitter reactions about Bad Gal RiRi’s big night.