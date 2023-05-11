The world has officially learned the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son months after his arrival into the world last May—but in true Rihanna fashion, her street style already keyed us in four months ago. According to The Daily Mail, the pair’s son RZA Athelston Mayers is named after the legendary music producer and Wu-Tang Clan member, RZA.

Since giving birth last year, Rihanna has been sporting Wu-Tang Clan attire often, most notably an oversized t-shirt during a night out in New York City in August. The white tee featured an image of RZA as well as his name spelled out up top—she paired the look with black denim shorts, ultra-tall boots, and a green snakeskin bag.

Last month in Los Angeles, the star sported a Wu-Tang jersey while with her son. The 1-year-old boy shares a middle name with his father A$AP Rocky, who continued a family tradition of naming children after rappers. Rocky’s name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, after famed rapper Rakim.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child, which she unveiled in epic style at this year’s Super Bowl Half Time show. And as expected, the singer has continued to amp up her maternity style—everywhere from the streets of New York in custom Loewe to the Met Gala red carpet where she wore a stunning all-white Valentino gown.

“I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it,” Rihanna expressed about her son during the Met Gala. She went on to explain changes between her first and second pregnancy: “It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it.”