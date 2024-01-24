Kylie Jenner has touched down for Paris couture week and she’s brought enough sheer dresses for the entire city. On Wednesday, the reality star and lipkit mogul looked like a Grecian goddess as she stepped out to Jean Paul Gaultier’s Simone Rocha-designed couture presentation—less than 24 hours after she hit the town in another see-through dress, mind you.

Kylie’s gauzy white dress wasn’t just sheer. It also had a bit of lingerie dressing going on up top—another risqué trend she’s quite fond of—in the form of a corseted bodice. The formfitting detail hugged Kylie’s figure and featured a transparent piece of fabric that extended from the top of the strapless dress. Although Kylie has experienced somewhat of a stylistic shift in recent months, she hasn’t completely left behind sheer. And this look appears to further prove that shift—no its not some of the louder see-through looks she’s championed before, but it is still unique in its ability to make a statement.

The influencer continued her embrace of sheer, albeit in a more unexpected way, with her shoe choice. Her sandals not only featured see-through PVC fabric, and a towering heel, but also what seemed to be built-in toe rings on either side.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie tied her (brunette!) hair up in a loose, elegant updo and opted for a nude lip to round everything out. Interestingly, much fuss was made last week of a potential return to the “King Kylie” when the star posted a selfie with pink hair. Clearly, she must have packed some hair dye alongside her sheer dresses for her flight to Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kylie headed out in the city where she was pictured leaving a restaurant wearing another sheer style but in all black. This one was a bit more bodycon than her most recent, too, and was designed with a crisscross, off-the-shoulder neckline.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the maxi-length look with matching tights, pointed heels, and sleek sunglasses.

For a fashion girl of her stature, Kylie has never been a major sheer adoptee as frequently as say, Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber have been. Still, the trend seems to be moving well into 2024 and Kylie might have just laid out her playbook with these two looks—curve-hugging, monochrome, and the occasional curveball shoe.