When Kylie Jenner proclaimed to be “a JPG girl” in her recent Instagram post, she wasn’t lying. Over the past few days, the reality star has (1) announced a new campaign with Jean Paul Gaultier, (2) worn a custom JPG couture by Haider Ackermann dress to the Met Gala, (3) worn a second JPG couture by Haider Ackermann to the Met Gala after parties, and now, (4) she’s stepping out in the brand’s latest capsule collection. A JPG girl indeed.

On Tuesday night, Jenner attended a party thrown by The Webster in NYC to celebrate Jean Paul Gaultier’s forthcoming spring/summer 2023 collection, titled Flowers, the same collection for which Jenner is now the face. The 25-year-old wore a piece from the new line for the occasion, a completely sheer, mid-length dress featuring a vintage floral JPG print from the 2000s, reissued for the new collection with The Webster. Underneath, Jenner’s nude bra and corset were completely visible, peeking through the roses on her dress.

The mom of two also brought her daughter, Stormi, along for the ride. The five-year-old look adorable dressed in a JPG creation as well, wearing a colorful, printed dress and matching leggings. The pair snapped some photos at the event in front of Jenner’s campaign images.

If you thought corsets were heading back from whence they came, no longer in style after experiencing yet another recent uptick in trendiness, the KarJenners proved over the weekend that they’re not letting go that easily. Not only was about 50% of Kim Kardashian’s Schiaparelli Met Gala dress corset, but Jenner threw one on for the after party on Monday as well. She even shared the process of getting laced up into her second Haider Ackermann dress on Instagram. And now, a day later, she’s back in another, this time showing it off from under her dress. What can we say? The Kardashians love a cinched waist, so corsets likely aren’t going anywhere as long as they can help it.

