Met Gala 2023: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

met gala party looks
Some of the best Met Gala looks are over the top and dramatic, they feature hours of hand-placed embellishments, or skirts that fill up a room. They’re beautiful to witness ascend the museum steps, but not very practical to actually ...wear. Because of that, when the photographers have departed and the museum has closed its doors for the evening, many guests will change into more comfortable attire for their second stop of the night: the after parties. From seeing Janelle Monáe slip out of her cage-like Thom Browne to perform at the Boom Boom Room, to enjoying an evening hosted by Michaela Coel at Loosie’s, there were plenty of choices for those who wanted to dance the night away. And since the Met Gala only comes around once a year, we don’t want to miss any looks, even those that only live in the back booth of a club at two in the morning. So, we’re keeping the coverage going with a roundup of all the best after party looks, because while you may never wear what Kendall Jenner, Jenna Ortega, or Rihanna chose for the red carpet, maybe you can get some inspiration from their after party attire.

Rihanna
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

In Chrome Hearts with Amina Muaddi heels and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Kendall Jenner
JosiahW / BACKGRID

In Nensi Dojaka with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Kylie Jenner
JosiahW / BACKGRID

In Haider Ackermann

Dua Lipa
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

In Chanel.

Gigi Hadid
BFA

Wearing Garrard jewelry.

Jenna Ortega
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Naomi Campbell
MADISON MCGAW / BFA
Emily Ratajkowski
JosiahW / BACKGRID

In Dilara Findikoglu.

Olivia Rodrigo
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Elle Fanning
instagram/@samanthamcmillen_stylist

In Vivienne Westwood and Cartier jewelry.

Margot Robbie
TatianaK / BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez
VEGAN / BACKGRID

Wearing a Roger Vivier bag and Christian Louboutin heels.

Lizzo
Instagram/@lizzobeeating
Billie Eilish
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Gisele Bündchen
TatianaK / BACKGRID
Michaela Coel
MADISON MCGAW / BFA

In Schiaparelli.

Cara Delevingne
TatianaK / BACKGRID
Lil Nas X
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Wearing Pamela Love jewelry.

Ashley Park and Florence Pugh
North Woods / BACKGRID

Park in Michael Kors Collection.

Kate Hudson
BFA
Aubrey Plaza
BACKGRID
Keke Palmer
North Woods / BACKGRID
Penelope Cruz
VEGAN / BACKGRID
Karlie Kloss
BACKGRID

Wearing Garrard jewelry.

Jared Leto
PapCulture / BACKGRID
Olivia Wilde
PapCulture / BACKGRID
Lily James
TatianaK / BACKGRID

Wearing Maria Tash jewelry.

Janelle Monáe
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
A$AP Rocky
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Devon Aoki
MADISON MCGAW / BFA
Alexandra Daddario
BACKGRID
Vanessa Hudgens
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

In Michael Kors Collection.

Lea Michele
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

In Michael Kors Collection.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

In Valentino.

Rita Ora
TatianaK / BACKGRID
Letitia Wright
MADISON MCGAW / BFA

Jeremy Scott
MADISON MCGAW / BFA
Whitney Peak
MADISON MCGAW / BFA
Thomas Doherty
MADISON MCGAW / BFA
Ke Huy Quan
Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ella Emhoff
Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Coco Rocha
Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bella Ramsey
Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Wearing jewelry from Rainbow K and Yvonne Léon.

Ava Max
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
James Corden
Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images