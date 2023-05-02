Met Gala 2023: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties
Some of the best Met Gala looks are over the top and dramatic, they feature hours of hand-placed embellishments, or skirts that fill up a room. They’re beautiful to witness ascend the museum steps, but not very practical to actually ...wear. Because of that, when the photographers have departed and the museum has closed its doors for the evening, many guests will change into more comfortable attire for their second stop of the night: the after parties. From seeing Janelle Monáe slip out of her cage-like Thom Browne to perform at the Boom Boom Room, to enjoying an evening hosted by Michaela Coel at Loosie’s, there were plenty of choices for those who wanted to dance the night away. And since the Met Gala only comes around once a year, we don’t want to miss any looks, even those that only live in the back booth of a club at two in the morning. So, we’re keeping the coverage going with a roundup of all the best after party looks, because while you may never wear what Kendall Jenner, Jenna Ortega, or Rihanna chose for the red carpet, maybe you can get some inspiration from their after party attire.