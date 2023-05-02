Met Gala 2023: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

Some of the best Met Gala looks are over the top and dramatic, they feature hours of hand-placed embellishments, or skirts that fill up a room. They’re beautiful to witness ascend the museum steps, but not very practical to actually ...wear. Because of that, when the photographers have departed and the museum has closed its doors for the evening, many guests will change into more comfortable attire for their second stop of the night: the after parties. From seeing Janelle Monáe slip out of her cage-like Thom Browne to perform at the Boom Boom Room, to enjoying an evening hosted by Michaela Coel at Loosie’s, there were plenty of choices for those who wanted to dance the night away. And since the Met Gala only comes around once a year, we don’t want to miss any looks, even those that only live in the back booth of a club at two in the morning. So, we’re keeping the coverage going with a roundup of all the best after party looks, because while you may never wear what Kendall Jenner, Jenna Ortega, or Rihanna chose for the red carpet, maybe you can get some inspiration from their after party attire.

Rihanna BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID In Chrome Hearts with Amina Muaddi heels and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Kendall Jenner JosiahW / BACKGRID In Nensi Dojaka with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Kylie Jenner JosiahW / BACKGRID In Haider Ackermann

Dua Lipa BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID In Chanel.

Gigi Hadid BFA Wearing Garrard jewelry.

Jenna Ortega Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Naomi Campbell MADISON MCGAW / BFA

Emily Ratajkowski JosiahW / BACKGRID In Dilara Findikoglu.

Olivia Rodrigo Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Elle Fanning instagram/@samanthamcmillen_stylist In Vivienne Westwood and Cartier jewelry.

Margot Robbie TatianaK / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez VEGAN / BACKGRID Wearing a Roger Vivier bag and Christian Louboutin heels.

Lizzo Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Billie Eilish Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Gisele Bündchen TatianaK / BACKGRID

Michaela Coel MADISON MCGAW / BFA In Schiaparelli.

Cara Delevingne TatianaK / BACKGRID

Lil Nas X Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID Wearing Pamela Love jewelry.

Ashley Park and Florence Pugh North Woods / BACKGRID Park in Michael Kors Collection.

Kate Hudson BFA

Aubrey Plaza BACKGRID

Keke Palmer North Woods / BACKGRID

Penelope Cruz VEGAN / BACKGRID

Karlie Kloss BACKGRID Wearing Garrard jewelry.

Jared Leto PapCulture / BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde PapCulture / BACKGRID

Lily James TatianaK / BACKGRID Wearing Maria Tash jewelry.

Janelle Monáe Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

A$AP Rocky BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Devon Aoki MADISON MCGAW / BFA

Alexandra Daddario BACKGRID

Vanessa Hudgens BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID In Michael Kors Collection.

Lea Michele Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID In Michael Kors Collection.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID In Valentino.

Rita Ora TatianaK / BACKGRID

Letitia Wright MADISON MCGAW / BFA

Jeremy Scott MADISON MCGAW / BFA

Whitney Peak MADISON MCGAW / BFA

Thomas Doherty MADISON MCGAW / BFA

Ke Huy Quan Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coco Rocha Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Ramsey Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID Wearing jewelry from Rainbow K and Yvonne Léon.

Ava Max Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images