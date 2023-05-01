The flowers are blooming, the temperature is warming, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is covering its steps in carpet—that’s right, it’s the first Monday in May, which means it’s once again time for fashion’s biggest night. This year, the museum’s Costume Institute is honoring the career of Karl Lagerfeld for its annual fundraiser, celebrating his impact on the industry through his work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his own eponymous label. Fittingly, the dress code is “In honor of Karl.” (Although as Lagerfeld muse and close friend Carla Bruni noted during her opening remarks at the exhibition’s preview, Lagerfeld would have surely scoffed at the whole affair.) Some attendees will likely take a literal approach to their homage, and opt for a black and white suit perhaps with a white ponytail wig and fingerless gloves. Others, however, are sure to interpret this in a more abstract sense, by wearing original creations inspired by Lagerfeld and his designs. Of course, the hope is also that there will be several archival moments and we will see some authentic vintage on the red carpet. Lagerfeld worked for 65 years, designing for multiple shows each season, so there are enough looks in his oeuvre to dress the guest list three times over.

Just as exciting as the night’s fashion is the guest list itself. This year’s hosts include Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. But as far as everyone else, we will have to wait and see. Will Rihanna drape her ever-growing pregnant belly in couture and take on the steps? Will Zendaya return for the first time since 2019? Unfortunately, Blake Lively has confirmed that she will not be in attendance this year, but it does look like Kim Kardashian will be there (despite previous reports), as she’s been strategizing on her look with none other than Choupette. As for the answers to all our other questions, keep checking back here often as we track every celebrity and look at the 2023 Met Gala.

Jenna Ortega Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Thom Browne with Marli New York jewelry.

Florence Pugh Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Billie Eilish Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Simone Rocha.

Cardi B Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chenpeng Studio.

Kim Kardashian Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Kylie Jenner Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier By Haider Ackermann with Maria Tash jewelry.

Kendall Jenner Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Bad Bunny Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Jacquemus.

Cara Delevingne Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chanel.

Doja Cat Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta.

Lizzo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chanel.

Dua Lipa Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel autumn/winter 1992 couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Penélope Cruz John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Chanel spring 1988 couture.

Anne Hathaway Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Versace.

Margot Robbie Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Chanel fall 1993 couture.

Kerry Washington Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Michael Kors Collection with jewelry from Mikimoto, Butani, and Joseph Saidian and Sons and a Jennifer Behr hair accesory.

Gigi Hadid Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Givenchy with jewelry from Smiling Rocks and Lagos.

Michelle Yeoh Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Karl Lagerfeld.

Olivia Rodrigo Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Thom Browne.

Naomi Campbell Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Chanel spring/summer 2010 couture.

Elle Fanning Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Vivienne Westwood with Cartier jewelry.

Stephanie Hsu Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Valentino.

Kate Moss Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Fendi with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Lila Moss Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Fendi.

Ice Spice Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Balmain with Effy jewelry.

Viola Davis Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Valentino.

Robert Pattinson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Suki Waterhouse Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Fendi with Reza jewelry.

Olivia Wilde Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) In Chloé.

Teyana Taylor Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Thom Browne with Grace Lee jewelry.

Jared Leto Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Pedro Pascal Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Valentino.

Sydney Sweeney Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Gucci and Gucci High Jewelry.

Mindy Kaling Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Simkhai jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat and a Jennifer Behr hair accesory.

Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Sturridge in Dior Men and Chung in Roisin Pierce.

Anitta Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Marc Jacobs with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kim Petras Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Whitney Peak Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chanel couture.

FKA Twigs Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Maison Margiela with Pamela Love jewelry.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Gucci.

Rachel Brosnahan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Sergio Hudson with Simon G jewelry.

Glenn Close Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Erdem.

Bradley Cooper Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Michaela Coel Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Phoebe Bridgers Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Tory Burch.

Emily Ratajkowski Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Tory Burch with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Jennie Kim Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In vintage Chanel.

Halle Bailey Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Gucci.

Maya Hawke Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prada.

Julia Garner Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Gucci.

Adut Akech Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Carolina Herrera.

Keke Palmer Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Sergio Hudson with Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Lily James Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Usher Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Wearing Louboutin shoes.

Ashley Park Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Michael Kors Collection with jewelry from Butani, Jacob & Co., and Joseph Saidian and Sons.

Emily Blunt Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Michael Kors Collection.

Serena Williams Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Gucci with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Marion Cotillard Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chanel.

Trevor Noah Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Karlie Kloss Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Loewe with a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Gucci.

Yara Shahidi Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Lil Nas X Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Michael Kors Collection

Kaitlyn Dever Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Michael Kors.

Bella Ramsey Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Paloma Elsesser Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Luar.

Lea Michele Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Michael Kors Collection with Roger Vivier heels and jewelry from Jacob & Co, Fred Leighton, and Kwiat.

Jeremy Strong Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Fendi couture.

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen.

Christina Ricci Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Fendi.

Camila Morrone Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Rodarte with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Donatella Versace Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Versace.

Amanda Seyfried Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta.

Precious Lee Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Fendi.

Irina Shayk Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Union in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Margaret Qualley Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In vintage Chanel.

Ke Huy Quan Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Dior Men with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Jodie Comer Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Burberry with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Aubrey Plaza Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Stella McCartney with Effy jewelry and a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Madelyn Cline Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld In Stella McCartney.

Stella McCartney Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Stella McCartney.

Burna Boy Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Burberry.

Zac Posen Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Pete Davidson Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Fendi Mens.

Russell Westbrook Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sienna Miller Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Gucci with Christian Louboutin heels.

Salma Hayek Pinault Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Gucci.

Edward Enninful Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Calvin Klein.

Jennifer Lopez Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Valentino with Bulgari jewelry.

Mary J. Blige Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Burberry.

Tems Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Robert Wun with Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Devon Aoki and Jeremy Scott Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Thom Browne with Reza jewelry.

Lily Collins Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Vera Wang with Louboutin heels.

Vera Wang Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Vera Wang.

Maude Apatow Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chloé.

Vanessa Kirby Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chloé with Louboutin heels.

Nicole Kidman Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Chanel with Harry Winston jewelry and an Omega watch.

Amber Valletta Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Wearing Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Kristen Stewart and Sofia Coppola Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images In Chanel.

Carla Bruni Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Conan Gray Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dr. Dre Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In. Burberry.

Brooklyn Decker Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chanel.

Pusha T Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Quinta Brunson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung with De Beers jewelry.

Maluma Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Harris Reed with Mikimoto jewelry.

Imaan Hammam Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Chanel spring/summer 2007 couture.

Rita Ora Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Taika Waititi Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Sean John.

Jeremy Pope Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Balmain.

Olivier Rousteing Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Carolyn Murphy Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Allison Williams Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Patou with Roger Vivier heels and Mikimoto jewelry.

Miranda Kerr Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Dior haute couture.

Simu Liu Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Versace with jewlery from Jacob & Co. and Toni & Chloe Goutal.

Paris Hilton Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Joan Smalls Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Beckham Peltz is in Valentino. Beckham is wearing Mikimoto jewelry.

Stefon Diggs Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Tommy Hilfiger.

Eileen Gu Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Robert Wun couture.

Brian Tyree Henry Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Karl Lagerfeld.

Huma Abedin Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In vintage Fendi.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Tommy Hilfiger.

Alton Mason Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Karl Lagerfeld.

Jack Harlow Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Tommy Hilfiger.

Skepta Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Burberry.

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Federer in Dior Men.

Ava Max Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Quannah Chasinghorse (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wintour in Chanel couture.

Emma Chamberlain Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Liu Wen Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) In Tory Burch.

Ivy Getty Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Maison Margiela.

Labrinth Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Anok Yai Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung with Mindi Mond NY jewelry.

Vittoria Ceretti Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Karen Elson Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lily Aldridge Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Erykah Badu Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Marni.

Amy Fine Collins Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kodi Smit-McPhee Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Charlotte Casiraghi Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chanel.

Letitia Wright Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prada.

Silvia Venturini Fendi and Delfina Delettrez Fendi Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Fendi.

Song Hye-kyo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Fendi.

Naomi Ackie Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Burberry with Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Grace Elizabeth Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Christopher John Rogers.

Tyler Mitchell Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Eva Chen Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Fendi couture.

Rami Malek Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Stormzy Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Burberry.

James Corden and Julia Carey Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

David Byrne Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kelsey Asbille Chow Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Ben Platt Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Wearing Louboutin shoes.

Barry Keoghan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Burberry.

Alexandra Daddario Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Dior haute couture with Boucheron jewelry.

Ariana DeBose Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Altuzarra.

James McAvoy Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Dunhill.

Harris Dickinson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Luhrmann in Thom Browne with Basliq jewelry.

Alexander Skarsgård Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Yung Miami Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Aurora James Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Bode.

Tory Burch Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Tory Burch.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jackman in Zegna.

Christine Chiu Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chloe Fineman John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Weiderhoeft with Roger Vivier heels.

Charlotte Tilbury Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phillipa Soo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Harvey Guillén Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Christian Siriano with Christian Louboutin shoes.

La La Anthony John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Sergio Hudson.

Lisa Love Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images