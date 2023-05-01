MET GALA 2023

Met Gala 2023 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

Penélope Cruz attends The 2023 Met Gala
The flowers are blooming, the temperature is warming, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is covering its steps in carpet—that’s right, it’s the first Monday in May, which means it’s once again time for fashion’s biggest night. This year, the museum’s Costume Institute is honoring the career of Karl Lagerfeld for its annual fundraiser, celebrating his impact on the industry through his work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his own eponymous label. Fittingly, the dress code is “In honor of Karl.” (Although as Lagerfeld muse and close friend Carla Bruni noted during her opening remarks at the exhibition’s preview, Lagerfeld would have surely scoffed at the whole affair.) Some attendees will likely take a literal approach to their homage, and opt for a black and white suit perhaps with a white ponytail wig and fingerless gloves. Others, however, are sure to interpret this in a more abstract sense, by wearing original creations inspired by Lagerfeld and his designs. Of course, the hope is also that there will be several archival moments and we will see some authentic vintage on the red carpet. Lagerfeld worked for 65 years, designing for multiple shows each season, so there are enough looks in his oeuvre to dress the guest list three times over.

Just as exciting as the night’s fashion is the guest list itself. This year’s hosts include Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. But as far as everyone else, we will have to wait and see. Will Rihanna drape her ever-growing pregnant belly in couture and take on the steps? Will Zendaya return for the first time since 2019? Unfortunately, Blake Lively has confirmed that she will not be in attendance this year, but it does look like Kim Kardashian will be there (despite previous reports), as she’s been strategizing on her look with none other than Choupette. As for the answers to all our other questions, keep checking back here often as we track every celebrity and look at the 2023 Met Gala.

Jenna Ortega
In Thom Browne with Marli New York jewelry.

Florence Pugh
In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Billie Eilish
In Simone Rocha.

Cardi B
In Chenpeng Studio.

Kim Kardashian
In Schiaparelli.

Kylie Jenner
In Jean Paul Gaultier By Haider Ackermann with Maria Tash jewelry.

Kendall Jenner
In Marc Jacobs.

Bad Bunny
In Jacquemus.

Cara Delevingne
In Chanel.

Doja Cat
In Oscar de la Renta.

Lizzo
In Chanel.

Dua Lipa
In Chanel autumn/winter 1992 couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Penélope Cruz
In Chanel spring 1988 couture.

Anne Hathaway
In Versace.

Margot Robbie
In Chanel fall 1993 couture.

Kerry Washington
In Michael Kors Collection with jewelry from Mikimoto, Butani, and Joseph Saidian and Sons and a Jennifer Behr hair accesory.

Gigi Hadid
In Givenchy with jewelry from Smiling Rocks and Lagos.

Michelle Yeoh
In Karl Lagerfeld.

Olivia Rodrigo
In Thom Browne.

Naomi Campbell
In Chanel spring/summer 2010 couture.

Elle Fanning
In Vivienne Westwood with Cartier jewelry.

Stephanie Hsu
In Valentino.

Kate Moss
In Fendi with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Lila Moss
In Fendi.

Ice Spice
In Balmain with Effy jewelry.

Viola Davis
In Valentino.

Robert Pattinson
In Dior Men.

Suki Waterhouse
In Fendi with Reza jewelry.

Olivia Wilde
In Chloé.

Teyana Taylor
In Thom Browne with Grace Lee jewelry.

Jared Leto
Pedro Pascal
In Valentino.

Sydney Sweeney
Jessica Chastain
In Gucci and Gucci High Jewelry.

Mindy Kaling
In Simkhai jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat and a Jennifer Behr hair accesory.

Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung
Sturridge in Dior Men and Chung in Roisin Pierce.

Anitta
In Marc Jacobs with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kim Petras
In Marc Jacobs.

Whitney Peak
In Chanel couture.

FKA Twigs
In Maison Margiela with Pamela Love jewelry.

Daisy Edgar-Jones
In Gucci.

Rachel Brosnahan
In Sergio Hudson with Simon G jewelry.

Glenn Close
In Erdem.

Bradley Cooper
Michaela Coel
In Schiaparelli.

Phoebe Bridgers
In Tory Burch.

Emily Ratajkowski
In Tory Burch with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Jennie Kim
In vintage Chanel.

Halle Bailey
In Gucci.

Maya Hawke
In Prada.

Julia Garner
In Gucci.

Adut Akech
In Carolina Herrera.

Keke Palmer
In Sergio Hudson with Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Lily James
Usher
Wearing Louboutin shoes.

Ashley Park
In Michael Kors Collection with jewelry from Butani, Jacob & Co., and Joseph Saidian and Sons.

Emily Blunt
In Michael Kors Collection.

Serena Williams
In Gucci with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Marion Cotillard
In Chanel.

Trevor Noah
In Thom Browne.

Karlie Kloss
In Loewe with a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
In Gucci.

Yara Shahidi
In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Lil Nas X
Vanessa Hudgens
In Michael Kors Collection

Kaitlyn Dever
In Michael Kors.

Bella Ramsey
In Thom Browne.

Paloma Elsesser
In Luar.

Lea Michele
In Michael Kors Collection with Roger Vivier heels and jewelry from Jacob & Co, Fred Leighton, and Kwiat.

Jeremy Strong
Gwendoline Christie
In Fendi couture.

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
In Alexander McQueen.

Christina Ricci
In Fendi.

Camila Morrone
In Rodarte with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Donatella Versace
In Versace.

Amanda Seyfried
In Oscar de la Renta.

Precious Lee
In Fendi.

Irina Shayk
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Union in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Margaret Qualley
In vintage Chanel.

Ke Huy Quan
In Dior Men with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Jodie Comer
In Burberry with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Aubrey Plaza
In Stella McCartney with Effy jewelry and a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Madelyn Cline
In Stella McCartney.

Stella McCartney
In Stella McCartney.

Burna Boy
In Burberry.

Zac Posen
Pete Davidson
In Fendi Mens.

Russell Westbrook
Sienna Miller
In Gucci with Christian Louboutin heels.

Salma Hayek Pinault
In Gucci.

Edward Enninful
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner
In Calvin Klein.

Jennifer Lopez
In Ralph Lauren.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
In Valentino with Bulgari jewelry.

Mary J. Blige
In Burberry.

Tems
In Robert Wun with Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Devon Aoki and Jeremy Scott
Janelle Monáe
In Thom Browne with Reza jewelry.

Lily Collins
In Vera Wang with Louboutin heels.

Vera Wang
In Vera Wang.

Maude Apatow
In Chloé.

Vanessa Kirby
In Chloé with Louboutin heels.

Nicole Kidman
In Chanel with Harry Winston jewelry and an Omega watch.

Amber Valletta
Wearing Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Kristen Stewart and Sofia Coppola
In Chanel.

Carla Bruni
Conan Gray
Dr. Dre
In. Burberry.

Brooklyn Decker
In Chanel.

Pusha T
Wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Quinta Brunson
In Prabal Gurung with De Beers jewelry.

Maluma
Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller
Ashley Graham
In Harris Reed with Mikimoto jewelry.

Imaan Hammam
Gisele Bündchen
In Chanel spring/summer 2007 couture.

Rita Ora
In Prabal Gurung.

Taika Waititi
Sean "Diddy" Combs
In Sean John.

Jeremy Pope
In Balmain.

Olivier Rousteing
Carolyn Murphy
Allison Williams
In Patou with Roger Vivier heels and Mikimoto jewelry.

Miranda Kerr
In Dior haute couture.

Simu Liu
In Versace with jewlery from Jacob & Co. and Toni & Chloe Goutal.

Paris Hilton
In Marc Jacobs.

Joan Smalls
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Beckham Peltz is in Valentino. Beckham is wearing Mikimoto jewelry.

Stefon Diggs
In Tommy Hilfiger.

Eileen Gu
In Robert Wun couture.

Brian Tyree Henry
In Karl Lagerfeld.

Huma Abedin
In vintage Fendi.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo
In Tommy Hilfiger.

Alton Mason
In Karl Lagerfeld.

Jack Harlow
In Tommy Hilfiger.

Skepta
In Burberry.

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Federer in Dior Men.

Ava Max
Quannah Chasinghorse
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Wintour in Chanel couture.

Emma Chamberlain
In Miu Miu.

Liu Wen
In Tory Burch.

Ivy Getty
In Maison Margiela.

Labrinth
Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung
In Prabal Gurung.

Anok Yai
In Prabal Gurung with Mindi Mond NY jewelry.

Vittoria Ceretti
In Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Karen Elson
Lily Aldridge
Erykah Badu
In Marni.

Amy Fine Collins
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Charlotte Casiraghi
In Chanel.

Letitia Wright
In Prada.

Silvia Venturini Fendi and Delfina Delettrez Fendi
In Fendi.

Song Hye-kyo
In Fendi.

Naomi Ackie
In Burberry with Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Grace Elizabeth
In Christopher John Rogers.

Tyler Mitchell
Eva Chen
In Fendi couture.

Rami Malek
Stormzy
In Burberry.

James Corden and Julia Carey
David Byrne
Kelsey Asbille Chow
Ben Platt
Wearing Louboutin shoes.

Barry Keoghan
In Burberry.

Alexandra Daddario
In Dior haute couture with Boucheron jewelry.

Ariana DeBose
In Altuzarra.

James McAvoy
In Dunhill.

Harris Dickinson
Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann
Luhrmann in Thom Browne with Basliq jewelry.

Alexander Skarsgård
In Thom Browne.

Yung Miami
Aurora James
In Bode.

Tory Burch
In Tory Burch.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Jackman in Zegna.

Christine Chiu
Chloe Fineman
In Weiderhoeft with Roger Vivier heels.

Charlotte Tilbury
Phillipa Soo
Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Harvey Guillén
In Christian Siriano with Christian Louboutin shoes.

La La Anthony
In Sergio Hudson.

Lisa Love
Bee Carrozzini and Francesco Carrozzini
