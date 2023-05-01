The flowers are blooming, the temperature is warming, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is covering its steps in carpet—that’s right, it’s the first Monday in May, which means it’s once again time for fashion’s biggest night. This year,
the museum’s Costume Institute is honoring the career of Karl Lagerfeld for its annual fundraiser, celebrating his impact on the industry through his work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his own eponymous label. Fittingly, the dress code is “In honor of Karl.” (Although as Lagerfeld muse and close friend Carla Bruni noted during her opening remarks at the exhibition’s preview, Lagerfeld would have surely scoffed at the whole affair.) Some attendees will likely take a literal approach to their homage, and opt for a black and white suit perhaps with a white ponytail wig and fingerless gloves. Others, however, are sure to interpret this in a more abstract sense, by wearing original creations inspired by Lagerfeld and his designs. Of course, the hope is also that there will be several archival moments and we will see some authentic vintage on the red carpet. Lagerfeld worked for 65 years, designing for multiple shows each season, so there are enough looks in his oeuvre to dress the guest list three times over.
Just as exciting as the night’s fashion is the guest list itself. This year’s hosts include
Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. But as far as everyone else, we will have to wait and see. Will Rihanna drape her ever-growing pregnant belly in couture and take on the steps? Will Zendaya return for the first time since 2019? Unfortunately, Blake Lively has confirmed that she will not be in attendance this year, but it does look like Kim Kardashian will be there ( despite previous reports), as she’s been strategizing on her look with none other than Choupette. As for the answers to all our other questions, keep checking back here often as we track every celebrity and look at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Thom Browne with Marli New York jewelry.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Jean Paul Gaultier By Haider Ackermann with Maria Tash jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Chanel autumn/winter 1992 couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
In Chanel spring 1988 couture.
Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Chanel fall 1993 couture.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Michael Kors Collection with jewelry from Mikimoto, Butani, and Joseph Saidian and Sons and a Jennifer Behr hair accesory.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Givenchy with jewelry from Smiling Rocks and Lagos.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Chanel spring/summer 2010 couture.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Vivienne Westwood with Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Fendi with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Balmain with Effy jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
In Fendi with Reza jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Thom Browne with Grace Lee jewelry.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
In Gucci and Gucci High Jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Simkhai jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat and a Jennifer Behr hair accesory.
Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sturridge in Dior Men and Chung in Roisin Pierce.
Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
In Marc Jacobs with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Maison Margiela with Pamela Love jewelry.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Sergio Hudson with Simon G jewelry.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Tory Burch with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
In Sergio Hudson with Jacob & Co. jewelry.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Michael Kors Collection with jewelry from Butani, Jacob & Co., and Joseph Saidian and Sons.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Michael Kors Collection.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Gucci with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
In Loewe with a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Michael Kors Collection
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Michael Kors Collection with Roger Vivier heels and jewelry from Jacob & Co, Fred Leighton, and Kwiat.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Rodarte with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Union in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Dior Men with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Burberry with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Stella McCartney with Effy jewelry and a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Gucci with Christian Louboutin heels.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Valentino with Bulgari jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Robert Wun with Melissa Kaye jewelry.
Devon Aoki and Jeremy Scott
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Thom Browne with Reza jewelry.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Vera Wang with Louboutin heels.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Chloé with Louboutin heels.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
In Chanel with Harry Winston jewelry and an Omega watch.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Wearing Brilliant Earth jewelry.
Kristen Stewart and Sofia Coppola
Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Prabal Gurung with De Beers jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
In Harris Reed with Mikimoto jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
In Chanel spring/summer 2007 couture.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Patou with Roger Vivier heels and Mikimoto jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Versace with jewlery from Jacob & Co. and Toni & Chloe Goutal.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Beckham Peltz is in Valentino. Beckham is wearing Mikimoto jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
Wintour in Chanel couture.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Prabal Gurung with Mindi Mond NY jewelry.
Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Silvia Venturini Fendi and Delfina Delettrez Fendi
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Burberry with Jessica McCormack jewelry.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Christopher John Rogers.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
James Corden and Julia Carey
Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Dior haute couture with Boucheron jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Luhrmann in Thom Browne with Basliq jewelry.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
In Weiderhoeft with Roger Vivier heels.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
In Christian Siriano with Christian Louboutin shoes.
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bee Carrozzini and Francesco Carrozzini
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images