Gwyneth Paltrow has successfully piloted her mothership from Los Angeles all the way to couture week in Paris. After staging a stylish mother-off stateside with Michelle Yeoh earlier this month, the Goop founder just landed in Paris to convene another sect of legendary actresses during Armani Privé’s spring 2024 runway show.

After making her way inside the show venue, Paltrow was later joined by French actress Juliette Binoche (who next stars as Coco Chanel in the upcoming AppleTV+ series, The New Look) and Hollywood icon Glenn Close (who will play editor Carmel Snow in the same series). This couture week has been unusually starry compared to past seasons—with appearances from Rihanna, Zendaya, Natalie Portman, and J.Lo—so Paltrow & co. popping up isn’t exactly surprising. But still, tracking down two Academy Award winners (Close somehow has never won a gold statue despite eight nominations) on a Tuesday afternoon is a feat in and of itself.

The three mothers, ahem, actresses all seemed to be on a similar page with show looks that appeared to combine the best of Armani’s couture leanings with a hint of the Matrix. Paltrow, who was making her first front row appearance this season, stepped out in a chic, all black look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress and entrepreneur posed in a ladylike top, complete with contrast piping and gold buttons, that she paired with sheer ankle-length socks, black dress pants, and sleek stilettos. Paltrow styled her signature blonde locks casually and went with a dramatic black eyeshadow to round out her look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Paltrow did remove a black overcoat once inside the venue while Close, who also opted for statement outerwear, took a subtly different approach with a longline velvet coat, white button down, and straight-leg pants. The Tony Award winner has been making her rounds on the fashion circuit this week—just yesterday, she mingled with Rihanna at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior presentation in a crisp suit set.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bincohe, also rather busy this week with stylish appearances at Dior and AMI, pulled out the edgiest look of the trio—a cinched leather jacket that she topped with matching opera gloves, a sleek pencil skirt, and glitzy party heels.

Paltrow confirmed via Instagram stories that she’s leaving Paris tomorrow—in the meantime, we’ll be patiently tracking the flight path of her mothership.