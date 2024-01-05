Two queens stand before you. Last night, Michelle Yeoh and Gwyneth Paltrow made an unlikely appearance in Los Angeles, stepping out to The Brothers Sun screening in Los Angeles in a pair of oh-so ‘90s looks.

Let’s begin with Yeoh, who stars in the new Netflix series as Mama Sun. The actress appeared in a double-breasted trench coat from Balenciaga’s fall 2023 collection complete with a statement all-over leopard print and sloped shoulders. Though the piece did cover much of Yeoh’s figure, she layered a black knit top and denim pants underneath and rounded things out with Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Paltrow also got in on the retro feel, with a monochrome Cong Tri look from their spring 2024 collection that she paired with Paris Texas shoes. Her long sleeve shirt featured an ultra-plunging neckline and a ribbed knit texture which perfectly accented the belted column skirt below. She opted for flashy gold earrings as both Academy Award winners went with a dewy, natural beauty look.

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Both actresses are used to pulling out all the stops for red carpets, so it’s refreshing to see something a bit more pared-back. Their looks each had some referential elements to their own personal style, too. Yeoh has recently been a champion of Balenciaga’s edgier looks, and given that she plays a shrewd matriarch in the series, this one was rather apropros.

Paltrow’s mauve ensemble seemed to nod to the iconic Tom Ford for Gucci suit she wore to the VMAs in 1996. She’s recreated the moment before, but this one was less of a direct replica and more of an homage. Instead of tailoring, she achieved that minimal ‘90s look with sleek lines and an unfussy silhouette.

On the red carpet, Yeoh talked about working with the cast and series creators Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk (Paltrow’s husband). “The first night with all the young cast, we went around the table to introduce ourselves and to talk about what we hope to take away from this experience,” she said. “By the time it came to me, I was like, ‘Just don't waste my time or else I'm going to kick your butts. Okay?’ And everybody gave their 110 percent from day one.”