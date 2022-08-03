Crazy Rich Asians introduced Michelle Yeoh to a new generation of fans, but the actress has been hard at work since the ‘80s. The Malaysian-born actress started her career in martial arts films (where she did her own stunts, by the way) for a while before making the move to Hollywood with a major role in the 1997 James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies. From Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to Star Trek: Discovery, Yeoh has been on both the big and small screen for decades, working the red carpet the whole time. Since her role in Crazy Rich Asians, though, Yeoh has seemingly found her style niche, and it can be summed up with just two words: royal glamour. The actress loves gowns fit for a queen, sparkling, off-the-shoulder pieces, often with an attached cape detail. It’s because of that preference that Yeoh usually taps Elie Saab for her premieres and events. In honor of the actress’ 60th birthday, let’s take a look back at over 20 years of red carpets to see how Yeoh’s style has evolved.

2022: Balenciaga Couture Show After-Party Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yeoh stepped out of her comfort zone in a crinkled satin Balenciaga dress at a party celebrating the brand’s couture show in Paris.

2022: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Prabal Gurung caped, off-the-shoulder gown was made of completely upcycled material.

2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Yeoh paired a simple PYE button down with a black lace Shiatzy Chen maxi skirt, which she accessorized with a layered chain belt, Richard Mille watch, and Roger Vivier clutch.

2019: Last Christmas Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a white lace Elie Saab resort 2019 dress with a matching blazer, Yeoh attended the premiere for Last Christmas in October 2019.

2019: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Yeoh brought the glamour to the 91st annual Academy Awards with this Elie Saab spring 2019 haute couture gown, which she accessorized with Chopard jewels.

2019: BAFTAs Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The only thing Yeoh loves more than an off-the-shoulder silhouette is sparkles, which is why this Elie Saab fall 2017 haute couture dress was the perfect choice for the actress.

2019: SAG Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yet again, Yeoh tapped Elie Saab to dress her for a red carpet, this time choosing a feather-covered, embellished gown from the designer’s spring 2018 haute couture collection.

2019: Critics’ Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Yeoh wore a one-shoulder red, Marchesa gown with a cape detail and floral appliqué to the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.

2018: Crazy Rich Asians Premiere Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians, Yeoh paired a tiered Armani Prive fall 2017 dress with a unique, forehead-skimming updo.

2017: Star Trek: Discovery Premiere David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yeoh kept her look simple for the Star Trek: Discovery premiere, opting to wear a black suit set with a peplum jacket.

2005: Memoirs of a Geisha Premiere E. Charbonneau/WireImage/Getty Images For the premiere of the 2005 film, Memoirs of a Geisha, Yeoh wore a strapless, royal blue gown.

2001: Academy Awards Chris Weeks/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This black and gold, zebra print dress was quite the showstopper at the 2001 Oscars.

1997: Tomorrow Never Dies Premiere Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Apparently, Yeoh always had a thing for sparkle. Take this silver, embellished dress she wore to the Tomorrow Never Dies premiere in 1997.