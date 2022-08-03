Crazy Rich Asians introduced Michelle Yeoh to a new generation of fans, but the actress has been hard at work since the ‘80s. The Malaysian-born actress started her career in martial arts films (where she did her own stunts, by the way) for a while before making the move to Hollywood with a major role in the 1997 James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies. From Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to Star Trek: Discovery, Yeoh has been on both the big and small screen for decades, working the red carpet the whole time. Since her role in Crazy Rich Asians, though, Yeoh has seemingly found her style niche, and it can be summed up with just two words: royal glamour. The actress loves gowns fit for a queen, sparkling, off-the-shoulder pieces, often with an attached cape detail. It’s because of that preference that Yeoh usually taps Elie Saab for her premieres and events. In honor of the actress’ 60th birthday, let’s take a look back at over 20 years of red carpets to see how Yeoh’s style has evolved.