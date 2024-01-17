After tackling The Super Models, Apple TV+ is moving onto the iconic designers. Fictionally, this time. The first trailer for the streaming’s The New Look has landed, and the clip previews a deep dive into Christian Dior’s rise to become one of the 20th century’s ultimate sartorial icons.

The 10-episode historical drama focuses on the period during and right after the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, when the designer (played by Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn) and his peers (including Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga, and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel) were competing to launch what we now know as modern fashion. With his hyperfeminine “New Look” silhouette—marked by rounded shoulders, tiny waists, and full skirts—Dior led the pack toward modernity.

The ensemble cast also includes Glenn Close as legendary Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Carmel Snow, Maisie Williams as Dior’s sister, Catherine, John Malkovich as French couturier Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as socialite Elsa Lombardi, and Claes Bang as Spatz.

Maisie Williams in The New Look Apple TV+

Watch the first trailer for The New Look, out February 14, 2024, on Apple TV+ below: