The ‘90s are back, and thankfully, so are the era’s defining supermodels. Four of the decade’s most notable faces—Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington—are set to be the subject of an upcoming docuseries, The Supermodels.

“I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time,” Crawford said.

The AppleTV+ series will highlight the enormous impact the quartet had on the industry via exclusive interviews and stories. Two-time Academy Award winner, Barbara Kopple, is directing the project and the four models are all executive producers on the series. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Kopple, Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz are also executive producers.

On July 10th, a short teaser was released showing each of the four models sitting behind a gray backdrop, preparing to recount aspects of their meteoric careers. The clip ended with the question “how do you define the word supermodel?”

Below, here’s everything we know about The Supermodels.

What is The Supermodels about?

The Supermodels will be centered around the careers (both on and off the runway) of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. The series will feature exclusive interviews and stories, highlighting the ways in which the four forever shaped the modeling and fashion industries.

AppleTV+ explained that the series will start just as the models’ careers are taking off: “The Supermodels travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York.” The four are all still extremely influential in the fashion, creative, and philanthropic worlds, so the documentary will also presumably touch on those aspects.

“It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood,” Campbell explained of the documentary. “It was an incredible time, but we worked hard. And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We all loved it and we kept each other’s energy up.”

Who is in The Supermodels?

Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, and Turlington will be the main focus of The Supermodels. So far, there is no other news of who we can expect to see in the series. But, there will most likely be interviews with high-profile designers and creatives as they recount the impact the models had.

“Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them,” AppleTV+ continued. “As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

When will The Supermodels be released?

Originally announced in the fall of 2020, The Supermodels finally has a release date. It will premiere on September 20th, 2023 via AppleTV+.