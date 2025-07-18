And Just Like That... Season Three, Episode Eight Fashion Recap: Off the Wagon

Let’s be honest, each episode of this season of And Just Like That... feels like forty-five minutes of filler—story lines slapped together to keep us occupied and provide screenshots for Evan Ross Katz’s Instagram feed, which thankfully does the heavy lifting for us. But for some reason, “Happily Ever After” felt even more void of substance than usual. Perhaps that’s because it’s the shortest episode of the season thus far, clocking in at a mere 32 minutes. Within that time, we get yet another reunion between Carrie and Aidan as well as an update on Wyatt (anyone else tired of these?), Lisa’s struggle to deal with the temptation of a hot coworker, and the return of Charlotte’s vertigo. The only interesting moments in the episode come courtesy of Miranda, who is trying to figure out how her recovery can fit into her sexy new relationship with a woman who loves her gin almost as much as her freaky little dogs. But even that is handled in a way that feels sloppy and underdeveloped.

Speaking of sloppy, in episode eight, Carrie’s strange love affair with onesies continues, but she makes up for it later in the episode by pulling out a bubblegum Oscar de la Renta dress. There are also some fun looks from LTW, Seema, and the bad influence, Joy. See below for all the details and where to shop.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Surprise! Aidan is back, and even Carrie is shocked. He seems to appear out of nowhere with many bags in tow (though he suspiciously won’t tell Carrie of their contents). But really, can Carrie comment on someone else’s surplus of luggage? Yes, she may have proven something with her trip to Virginia earlier this season, but she’s hardly a minimalist. She still relegates Aidan to the guest room closet. He doesn’t seem to mind, though. What bothers him more is Carrie’s budding relationship with her downstairs neighbor.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Charlotte is playing nurse for Harry as he recovers from prostate surgery, but that doesn’t mean she can’t find some time for girl talk. On a walk to work, Charlotte and Lisa discuss the latter’s current quandary: She’s having some complicated feelings for her hot editor, Marion. Charlotte comforts LTW, telling her that a little workplace crush is nothing to worry about. For the outing, the two show off their very opposing aesthetics, with LTW in a blue and orange striped suit from Marrakshi Life decorated with a bejeweled elephant brooch, a Mola Sasa clutch, and Pierre Hardy heels. Charlotte, meanwhile, looks better suited for a day at a law office than an art gallery, wearing a subtle gray tartan look broken up by an oversized belt, paired with strappy black platform heels, a Tiffany bone cuff, and a black Boyy tote featuring a pink Prada attachment to add some color.

HBO Max Joy returns from a trip to Canada. It’s unclear how long she was gone, but apparently it was long enough that she completely forgot who she’s dating. The Veronica Beard blazer-adorned Brit comes bearing gifts, pulling a bottle of gin from her suede bucket bag. Miranda—in a Rachel Comey set—is, of course, a recovering alcoholic, but she agrees to hold onto the gin for her pretty new girlfriend. Some people leave a toothbrush at their partner’s apartment, Joy leaves liquor.

HBO Max Lisa tries to assuage her feelings for Marion by beginning the morning with a marital romp. Unfortunately, the realities of life get in the way, and LTW is snubbed by a full bladder and growing grocery list.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max After the failed early morning encounter, Lisa is off to work, where she clearly can’t get sex off her mind. It doesn’t help that a Brunello Cucinelli-clad Marion is slurping down his papaya like his life depends on it. And while LTW is adamant on spending as little time with her coworker as possible, a chance to woo one of the Obama’s development executives leads Lisa to ditch Charlotte’s exhibition opening for a documentary screening with Marion. Though this is a very understandable excuse, LTW has fully spiraled at this point, making the whole situation excessively uncomfortable. But that seems to be the show’s M.O.

HBO Max The great mystery of what’s in Aidan’s bags continues (does anyone genuinely care to know?) as he and Carrie get ready for the art show opening, giving the writer another opportunity to show off her seemingly growing collection of onesies. Aidan, though, is more preoccupied by Duncan, whom he desperately wants to meet. Unfortunately for him, Carrie is adamant on a separation of church and state (the two men in her life).

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Seema—also en route to the exhibition opening—is learning more and more about her new guy, Adam, who seemingly has an armpit fetish. He also doesn’t wear deodorant, and his last name is Karma (“My mother legally changed our name in seventh grade. She wanted my sister and me to always remember what’s most important,” he says). Seema is caught off guard by these revelations, but I’m surprised that she’s surprised, given everything we know about Adam (the custom graphic tees, landscaping business, willingness to sing “Bette Davis Eyes” in a room full of strangers).

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Over at the exhibition opening, Charlotte, Carrie, and Miranda take in the art, which deals with evolutions, and the group discusses how they’ve changed over the years. Carrie’s mind goes to fashion in a loose interpretation of the work, which she ties back to the vintage belt she’s wearing with her Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2024 dress, Cult Gaia bag, and Aquazzura heels. But Carrie only gets to reminisce about the glories of shopping in the late ’80s for a moment before Miranda turns it around onto herself. The lawyer—in an ME+EM dress with gold accessories and red sling-backs—states her case. She feels she has evolved, not only since the ’80s, but since just a few years ago, when she first realized she’s an alcoholic. But now, she’s thinking she may have “overcorrected,” and perhaps she’s just “alcoholish” and can have a drink every once in a while with Joy. Carrie and Charlotte are not so convinced, but neither is willing to outright tell Miranda she’s playing with fire. Because in reality, Miranda is likely wrong, but she’s convincing herself otherwise so she can drink Canadian gin with her hot, new girlfriend. The conversation sends Charlotte into a tailspin, literally. Her vertigo is back (yes, it’s real), and her sky-high Louboutin pumps are likely not helping.

HBO Max Patti LuPone’s Gia has returned, and she still hates Anthony. It seems Gia has remained in NYC to meddle more in her son’s life, now looking at apartments and art for her unappreciative son. Seriously, how do none of the children on this show know how to accept gifts?