And Just Like That... Season Three, Episode Three Fashion Recap: Maybe Virginia Is for Lovers

It took And Just Like That... three episodes to stretch out and get comfortable, but it’s finally feeling more like an actual television show and less like an SNL sketch (at least slightly). In “Carrie Golightly,” there are no rat infestations, no full B plots following Miranda watching a fake reality TV show, no dog-on-dog feuding. Instead, we’re getting women grappling with their age and their roles in the world, balancing motherhood, relationships, careers, and sex. We’re still a long way off from Sex and the City, but for the first time this season, when the credits rolled, my eyes didn’t as well.

“Carrie Golightly” even had a few firsts for the reboot and original (I think. I don’t claim to be a SATC historian). It features the first time Carrie rewears an outfit on two occasions in one episode, and the first blatant depiction of cocaine use—I’m talking lines. But there was some early-aughts comfort in the episode as well, like the return of a beloved blouse first seen in SATC season three. That wasn’t the only standout fashion moment of the week, however. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of all the eclectic ensembles of AJLT season three, episode three.

HBO Max Carrie eschews a Google and SXSW appearance for a talking engagement in Williamsburg, Virginia, the perfect excuse to casually see Aidan. But what would make it even more casual? A travel partner, so Carrie pitches the trip to her friends over a round of bread at Anthony’s newly opened, yet mysteriously quiet Hot Fellas bakery. Surprisingly, no one takes up the offer to third-wheel Carrie on her romantic Virginian getaway. These girls’ get-togethers provide some of the best times to show off each character’s individual style, and they’re especially fun when they include a little fashion easter egg or two. True SATC fans will recognize Carrie’s colorful Chanel blouse from season three of the original show when she wore it backward. Clearly, the piece is a favorite of Carrie’s, as she kept it all these years, and now she’s wearing it the right way. This time, she pairs the top with a flowing vintage skirt, René Caovilla heels, and a very fun, rock-and-crystal-embellished bag. Speaking of bags, Seema’s comically large clutch is basically its own character in this scene. She wears it with a sort of nude-illusion dress and vintage necklace. Miranda, meanwhile, wears a striped Veronica Beard shirt dress, while Charlotte is looking as preppy as ever in a blue cotton off-the-shoulder blouse and floral LK Bennett skirt with matching Louboutin heels.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Anthony is not pleased that Lisa Todd Wexler hasn’t shown up to the shop’s soft opening. Apparently, she’s a momfluencer. This is the first we’re hearing of this, but honestly, it’s a more interesting avenue to explore than some of the other storylines we’ve been subjected to. Luckily, LTW makes an appearance, with a gaggle of what seems to be her fans following right behind her, and we are reminded that AJLT can’t handle anything with subtlety. For example, LTW’s Jovana Louis outfit.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie steps out to take a call from Aidan’s ex-wife, Kathy, who has a favor for the visiting girlfriend: Can Carrie bring some Adderall to Virginia? There’s a shortage, and the mom is just desperate. The whole reunited family scheme isn’t quite working out, so it’s time to turn to the pharmacist. Luckily, Carrie has a connect: Charlotte, who seems to be at the center of the many drug references in this episode (more on that later).

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Working woman Charlotte is back, and while her fellow gallerinas are looking worse for wear, she’s as chipper as ever in a Tanya Taylor puffed-sleeved blouse and belted Alaïa denim skirt. Charlotte pairs the ensemble with some black peep-toe heels and another Chanel bag. Have we ever considered that she may be solely responsible for the brand’s continued price increases?

HBO Max Serious question: Do the writers know they already featured Anthony in one scene this episode? They can’t possibly be willing to show more of him on purpose. Well, at least it provides the opportunity to see this great sailor shirt on Rock.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Seema, meanwhile, is once again providing us with some of the most interesting storylines this season. Her boss is retiring, but instead of letting Seema buy him out of the company, he sold his shares to real(ity) estate broker Ryan Serhant. We really went from Kristen Schaal and Cheri Oteri to Serhant in the course of one episode? Anyway, Seema now needs to decide: spend a few more decades under the thumb of yet another unappreciative man or finally strike out on her own. Seema decides to take an impromptu vacation to figure things out, so she heads off to the beautiful destination of...Virginia.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie packs lightly for her trip to Virginia to prove she’s “easy breezy,” and nothing says “easy breezy” like a full weekend wardrobe of Vivienne Westwood—comprised of both archival and modern pieces. Seema, meanwhile, isn’t trying to convince anyone she’s laidback, which is good, considering no one would be fooled. She shows up for the flight in a white A.L.C. jumpsuit, matching Dellaluna bag, Alexis Bittar jewelry, Alaïa heels, and a custom Goyard weekender.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Charlotte and Harry hit the town with her coworkers so Charlotte can try to make a late-night sale, and Harry can prove he’s young and hip. The latter even purchases some new jeans for the big night out, and in what is maybe the most entertaining moment of the season so far, the tricky buttons cause Harry to wet himself mere inches from the urinal. So close, yet so far. The incident doesn’t keep him from getting a couple of shots for the ‘gram, though. Maybe I’m immature for finding this moment funny, but it’s this lighthearted tackling of little real-life moments that SATC did so well.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie and Seema discuss their problems over Kentucky Fried Chicken while expertly avoiding getting grease on their satin pajamas. Well, it does help that Seema takes literally one bite of her wing before ditching it for another. Between this and the ice cream moment from episode one, it seems like Sarita Choudhury may need to pick up a copy of Food Acting for Dummies.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Free of her incontinent husband, Charlotte parties the night away with her coworkers in a black, skin-tight dress. But forgetting the fashion for a moment, I am more intrigued by the drug use in this scene. SATC never shied away from touchy topics, but throughout its six seasons, I believe coke is only shown once, in season four, when Carrie walks in on Big’s date red-(or should we say white) handed in the bathroom. This inclusion, though, is more blatant, with the lines literally shoved in our faces. It seems a bit like a throwaway moment that could have been handled better, though it does answer the question of how the Gallerinas can stay up until sunrise every night.

HBO Max LTW rounds out her storyline this episode by making peace with her employee, who is leaving Lisa’s documentary production to work with Steve McQueen. After initially handling the news poorly, LTW comes to terms with the decision, puts on her best studded Victor de Souza jacket, olive green satin pants, and a Delvaux bag, and makes amends with croissants.

HBO Max In another possible SATC/AJLT first (as previously stated, I’m not a Carrie Bradshaw historian, nor do I claim to be), Carrie rewears an outfit within the course of one episode. Maybe she really is easy breezy! And then there is Seema, who dives into her immense collection of matching suit sets for a taupe skirt and jacket, which she accessorizes with an abstract gold brooch, Gianvito Rossi heels, and fringe clutch.