And Just Like That... Season 3, Episode 2 Fashion Recap: Eye Roll Emoji

Look alert, everyone, because it’s time for Anthony’s one scene. This week, he appears as if out of nowhere to remind us all he still exists and to show Charlotte his first brick-and-mortar Hotfellas store! Now, Manhattanites can purchase their bread from well-toned hunks under the glow of baguette sconces.

Charlotte, though, has been too busy with work (and putting together meticulously well-matched outfits) to even know Anthony was going analog. That being said, her outfit is meticulously well-matched with her Oscar de la Renta pencil skirt, top from Prada’s Holliday and Brown collab in 2003, Alice & Olivia belt, Carolina Herrera top handle, and cap-toed pumps. It must have taken quite a lot of time to put together.