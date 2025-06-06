And Just Like That... Season 3, Episode 2 Fashion Recap: Eye Roll Emoji
We’re back for another episode of And Just Like That...and while last week was all about the battle between two pups, this time around it’s Carrie vs. the rats, and the rats are winning. In “The Rat Race,” Carrie is still figuring out how to navigate her long-distance relationship, but luckily, there’s a rodent infestation in her gorgeous new apartment to keep her at least slightly preoccupied. Miranda, meanwhile, is newly addicted to a Love Island knock-off called Bi Bingo (yes, really), while Lisa and Charlotte are busy chasing down a career counselor in increasingly ridiculous outfits. Yup, it’s a pretty standard AJLT episode, with the added benefits of appearances from this week’s guest stars Cheri Oteri and Kristen Schaal. If you’re also confused about what you just watched (and you want to know where Charlotte gets all those belts), keep scrolling for a breakdown of the best fashion moments hiding among the inane storylines.
Carrie kicks off the episode by taking her silver Aquazzura pumps to the cobblestone streets for a night on the town with her former neighbor, Lisette. If this outfit proves anything, it’s that Carrie keeps up with the trends, because the writer makes sure her black lace bra is popping just so out of the neckline of her impossibly tight blue Alex Perry dress. Remember when Carrie set the trends?
Despite Carrie’s many years of bar-hopping—documented heavily in the original series—she acts as if she’s never been in a crowded downtown haunt before. Lisette, meanwhile, looks a bit more at home. In fact, the costume designers seemed to draw some inspiration from SATC-era Carrie when dressing the jewelry designer, putting her in a red crop top with lace-up details, white sequin shorts, and purple, feather-covered heels.
Charlotte and Lisa embody their young children when dressing for school pick-up, once again attempting to out-Rainbow Brite the other. Like last episode’s walking outfits, though, Lisa takes the cake. Her retro patterned dress and orange short-sleeved turtleneck just inch out Charlotte’s cropped Smythe tweed jacket, white pants, and purple accessories. Whatever happened to Upper East Side moms in athleisure?
NYC’s rat epidemic has made its way onto AJLT. Carrie is writing in her dreamy garden when a family of rodents scurry across her feet. Luckily, she has on her rat-stomping heels: coral, bow-covered Tabi Monsters from Maison Margiela. We later learn she threw these shoes out after the incident. Ever heard of a quick cleaning from the cobbler?
Once Carrie switches out her shoes for another pair of Margiela heels, she steps outside to mourn the loss of her beautiful, rat-infested garden, which has been completely leveled in order to efficiently eradicate said invaders. Feeling gloomy, she engages in the best mood booster there is: shopping. It’s when she’s scrolling 1st Dibs that she gets a spook, first from her cat, Shoe, and then from the return of her wayward boyfriend, Aidan. He decided to take a quick trip to New York because he couldn’t get the phone call from last episode out of his head. He admits he “felt weird” about it. Join the club, Aidan.
Look alert, everyone, because it’s time for Anthony’s one scene. This week, he appears as if out of nowhere to remind us all he still exists and to show Charlotte his first brick-and-mortar Hotfellas store! Now, Manhattanites can purchase their bread from well-toned hunks under the glow of baguette sconces.
Charlotte, though, has been too busy with work (and putting together meticulously well-matched outfits) to even know Anthony was going analog. That being said, her outfit is meticulously well-matched with her Oscar de la Renta pencil skirt, top from Prada’s Holliday and Brown collab in 2003, Alice & Olivia belt, Carolina Herrera top handle, and cap-toed pumps. It must have taken quite a lot of time to put together.
Next, Carrie invites Seema and Miranda out to lunch, where she spends more time complaining about Aidan’s non-response to her table inquiry (he gave a thumbs down to her 1st Dibs find) than actually engaging in conversation with her pals. That’s OK, because Miranda would rather talk Bi Bingo with the cute guac girl, while Seema would likely just rather not be there at all. Well, at least the date gives all three women the opportunity to show off their respective vintage looks—specifically Seema’s Dior spring 2000 saddle top and Miranda’s Jean Paul Gaultier patchwork blouse—as well as Carrie’s adorable sequin confetti clutch.
Miranda wins worst storyline of the week thanks to her current obsession with Bi Bingo, but at least the topic does lead Seema to realize she is “hate-dating,” which kicks off a series of clips featuring the real estate agent expertly diagnosing men while wearing a variety of questionable but fun outfits. There’s the backless snakeskin number, the also snakeskin one-shouldered Balenciaga mini dress (which she pairs with a very sculptural Published By clutch), the Sabyasachi pineapple bag, and the silver pants. Seriously, let’s just give Seema the reins to the whole show at this point. I could watch her date in animal print and metallics for hours.
Miranda takes a break from watching virtual women to talk to a real one! Maybe it’s the striped Veronica Beard blazer that gives her the confidence to embark on such a task.
And maybe, when she’s done, Miranda can teach Charlotte how to use a computer. The gallerist doesn’t know how and needs a younger colleague to help her follow a “thirsty AF” college counselor, Lois (portrayed by Kristen Schaal), on Instagram.
Lois’s Instagram informs Charlotte and Lisa that she is in the park at her son’s baseball game. So, off the friends go in their equally ridiculous outfits to try to harass this woman into helping their children. Charlotte wears a variation on her earlier ensemble, this time comprised of a sheer ruffled blouse, a pink tweed Escada pencil skirt, a Fendi belt, some very early aughts peep-toe pumps, Emily P. Wheeler studs, and a black Lady D-Joy bag. Lisa manages to one-up her with a colorful, striped vintage Dior jacket, leather knee-length shorts, Saint Laurent heels, a Rabanne necklace, Maryam Keyhani sunglasses, and a vintage, star-shaped purse. For some reason, Lois agrees to meet with them again.
Upon hearing the good news, Charlotte changes into a pink Roksanda dress (belted, of course) and goes to find her daughter. Lily, meanwhile, is too busy making out with a hot ballet dancer in a stairwell to even think about college admissions, and who can blame her?
Seema is recounting yet another bad date to her coworkers when one of them announces it’s time to bring in the big guns: Sydney. Enter Cheri Oteri, who immediately insults Seema in every way possible, including her wardrobe, and makes me regret my previous statement about handing the show’s reins to her. Instead, I want to see a show with both actresses, where Oteri’s Sydney helps Seema finally find love.
As Seema sustains a complete undressing over lunch, Charlotte and Lisa’s kids are getting their own from Lois. Luckily for them, the moms appear and quickly come to the kids’ rescue. And they prove not all heroes wear capes, some wear pearl-covered tweed sets and metallic Emilia Wickstead dresses (seriously, I have to see Charlotte’s belt closet).
Seema looks to have raided Charlotte’s wardrobe for her first date arranged by Sydney. Usually out-spoken, she opts to go for a more demure approach, but can’t hold it in long enough, leaving the date running out of there before the tiramisu even makes it to the table. It’s probably for the best, Charlotte mentioned needing her pink Versace belt back before three.
Carrie and Miranda return to the Mexican restaurant so Carrie, in a Margiela jean skirt, can continue to complain about Aidan, and Miranda can flirt with the guac girl. Unfortunately, the guac girl is straight (and married and a mother), but the whole incident does inspire Miranda—dressed in a Gabriela Hearst dress— to ask out the cute BBC reporter. Carrie, meanwhile, finally decides on a response to Aidan: the eye roll emoji, which fittingly also represents my feelings on this episode.