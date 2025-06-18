Gwyneth Paltrow Updates Her Stealth Style With a Soft Power Twist

Gwyneth Paltrow, one of the foremost arbiters of stealth style, knows her way around Quiet Luxury. In the case of the Goop founder’s latest fashion experiment, that meant jazzing-up a cream-hued look with a touch of sparkle and a ladylike shoe that whispered with quirk.

Yesterday, Paltrow joined a star-studded crew at the Reggia Di Caserta in southern Italy for Max Mara’s resort 2026 show. Instead of the bright “La Dolce Vita” florals typical of an Italian summer, Paltrow’s looked more like a Silicon Valley mogul on holiday. She wore a fitted knit blouse that featured a plunging neckline and handfuls of sparkly appliqués concentrated along the bust. She styled the updated wardrobe basic with a beige circle skirt cut at the calf.

For footwear, Paltrow went with a pair of chocolate brown shoes designed in supple leather. While standard to the untrained fashion eye, these kitten pumps—with their long, pointed toe box and little, barely-there heel—were a very slight twist on the classic lady shoe. It’s a trend that manifested on the spring 2025 runways, and one that paired nicely with Paltrow’s reimagined separates. As usual, the actor and entrepreneur opted for a barely-there makeup look to complement her signature blonde tresses.

Ivan Romano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside Reggia di Caserta, a vast Royal palace that used to house the kings of Naples, Paltrow joined a front row that included Joey King, Sharon Stone, and Hayley Atwell. The trio also leaned into Quiet Luxury with their looks, as did Alexa Chung who wore a power suit in a bronzed, olive green color.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Most guests opted for solid fabrics during the show, but it was Paltrow who decided to add sparkle and an unexpected shoe to really liven up the standard stealth playbook. It was a take on Quiet Luxury that felt like the loudest thing in the room.