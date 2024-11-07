The 4 Spring 2025 Shoe Trends That Are About to Take Over

Footwear on the spring 2025 runways ran the gamut of occasion and inspiration—and there was truly something for everyone, as designers presented options that ranged from the kooky to the sensible. Those with a taste for street style were likely pleased with the appearance of many new sneaker designs, and the vintage-obsessed no doubt gobbled up all the updated takes on clogs. In Milan, Prada provided a peek into Cruella de Vil’s shoe closet with some villainous pumps, while across the fashion cities, Hodakova, Alaïa, and more brands provided a sartorial take on the layman’s flip-flop. Below, we’ve rounded up the biggest shoe trends that are sure to litter the sidewalks come spring, so you’ll be ready once March finally rolls around.

Clogged

Top row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Hermes and Chloé. Bottom row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Burberry and Miu Miu. From left: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Peter White/Getty Images, Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images, Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The ’70s are having a major moment in the fashion space, so it’s no surprise that clogs took over the runways during the spring 2025 shows. Of course, Chemena Kamali—arbiter of the bohemian renaissance at Chloé—led the way, presenting a wedged version with a base covered in carvings that exuded a lived-in feeling. Hermès, meanwhile, turned the classic design into a slingback, while Burberry merged it with loafers. Together, the varieties proved that this trend can be adopted by those with all style sensibilities, from the more feminine to the androgynous.

Twisted Lady Pumps

Top row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu. Bottom row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Prada and Tory Burch. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

One of the biggest ready-to-wear trends of the spring season made its way to accessories, as classic footwear received a slight twist on the runways. At first glance, many of these designs looked prim and proper, but a closer inspection revealed something just a little more batty. Your go-to pumps balanced on the exaggerated curve of a heel at Tory Burch, while peep toes were rendered in Barney-purple at Miu Miu. There was also a lot of angle play at Ferragamo and Prada, with both brands sending out shoes that would fit perfectly within a Disney villain’s closet.

Retro Sneakers

Top row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Dior and Miu Miu. Bottom row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Loewe and Stella McCartney. From left: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images, Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

If you’re tired of Adidas Sambas and Gazelles taking over the streets, you’ll be happy to see that designers are offering sneaker alternatives for the upcoming season—many with a cool, retro tilt. There was wrestling and martial arts inspiration in the designs, specifically at Stella McCartney, Ann Demeulemeester, and Dior. Chloé, Loewe, and Polo Ralph Lauren, meanwhile, proved high tops are poised to make a comeback as Miu Miu, McQueen, and Prada showed off bright hues to help add a splash of color to your look.

Flipping Out

Top row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Chloé and Ferragamo. Bottom row from the left: shoes from the spring/summer 2025 runways of Dior and Miu Miu. From left: Peter White/Getty Images, Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images, Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Yes, flip-flops are bound to be everywhere this spring, but we’re not talking about your run-of-the-mill Havaianas. Designers proved the versatility of the classic shoe on the spring runways, adding pointed toes and heels, ribbons and ankle straps, and even feathers to show off their take on the poolside staple. Maria Grazia Chiuri presented an athletic-inspired option at Dior, while Ferragamo sent models down the runway in flip-flops fit for a ballerina. These may not be suitable for a day at the beach, but they’re perfect for a night on the town.