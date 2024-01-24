Jennifer Lopez Looks Like a Couture Flower Garden In Paris

Jennifer Lopez has been armed with a new bob, a Mob Wife fur, and a whole lot of flowers this Paris couture week. And on Wednesday, the superstar continued her dressing streak as she attended Elie Saab’s runway presentation in another floral confection.

Lopez based her show look around a floor-length cape designed with dozens of lavender and green flowers. No, we’re not quite sure if these flowers were made of fabric or plucked from a garden—like the over 7,000 rose petals that made up her Schiaparelli coat on Monday—but still, they had the singer looking like she just emerged from some picturesque couture garden.

The hero piece of Lopez’s look was certainly her dramatic cape, but she still managed to deliver on several other fronts. The emerald green gown perfectly accented the color palette of her cape and added even more interest to the outfit with silver embroidery and a neckline that nearly plunged to her waist. The hemline of Lopez’s dress hid her towering sandal heels but they too were quite the statement.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Lopez hopped on the bow trend with a coquettish hair ribbon that matched the green of her dress. Her freshly chopped locks came styled in a wispy style and were accented by a smokey eye and nude lip.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s been a packed schedule these past few days for Lopez who kicked off couture week proceedings at the star-studded Schiaparelli show on Monday. Before taking her front row seat next to Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the singer and actress posed outside the show venue where she unveiled a new, edgy bob cut.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Lo’s shortened locks weren’t the only style switch up though. She attended the show in an edgier take on her usually overly romantic personal style with a knit turtleneck shirt, sculptural gold glasses, and black tights. Lopez’s white floral coat, made entirely of rose petals, also seemed to continue a running theme in the lead up to her upcoming visual album This Is Me...Now.

“A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar,” she wrote on Instagram. “Designed especially for me by Daniel Roseberry for @Schiaparelli Couture 2024. Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era…This Is Me...Now coming February 16.”