Rise and shine, world. Five-year-old Stormi Webster is officially a front row girlie. The Calabasas princess made her debut at Valentino’s spring 2024 haute couture show in Paris, pairing a full-length black coat with feather detailing, black shades, and her own mini-purse. As an accessory, she also brought her mother, Kylie Jenner, who wore a similar outfit, though hers displayed a black bodycon dress underneath.

Jenner and Travis Scott’s only daughter isn’t necessarily new to the public eye. She’s a frequent presence on her mother’s social media and has accompanied her parents on a select few red carpets before. This, however, is the first time she’s made it out to a fashion week show as an invited guest.

Earlier in the day, Jenner stepped out solo to attend Simone Rocha’s debut for Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture wearing an ethereal layer of sheer fabric over a nude-illusion corset. Perhaps she decided to allow Stormi to tag along in the evening because she didn’t have any babysitting option—Stormi’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance at the Valentino show alongside boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Webster is neither the first nor the younger of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren to attend a fashion show. Her cousin North West began attending shows like Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, and Givenchy when she was just one. (Her occasional outbursts—once occurring when she was seated between Anna Wintour and Beyoncé—did make headlines.) Webster, however, is set to turn six next week, and seemingly was on her best behavior for the outing.

Something tells us this won’t be Webster’s last front row appearance, but this may be it for Couture. Then again, there is a Fendi show on tomorrow’s final day—and Stormi was raised in a Fendi stroller.