A trip to Disneyland for their birthday has repeatedly brought many a normal child to tears. But visiting a theme park that already exists would be far too peasant for the Kardashian-Jenner clan (not to mention probably a nightmare given their level of fame), so for Stormi Webster's first birthday, her mom Kylie Jenner built an entire park just for her: StormiWorld. It's like something out of a Roald Dahl book about the richest baby in all the land.

We thought we had seen an over-the-top baby birthday before. Kim Kardashian West threw her daughter Chicago an Alice In Wonderland -themed fête that saw her whole house transformed, actors in costumes brought in, and a real hedge maze. Baby Chi couldn't really have cared less. But that is nothing, nothing, compared to the spectacle of StormiWorld. Which Stormi seemed to possibly enjoy, though she definitely did not comprehend it.

There was a rainbow fairy room, a cloud room, and a bubble room. There were princesses, branded drinks and snacks, rainbow benches and balloons. There were two rides, including a carousel, and a carousel on the cake . There was a gift shop. A gift shop. There was a live performance of "Baby Shark." This, friends, was paid for by Lip Kit purchases. Oh my god.

Apart from feeling like a tour through someone else's acid trip, StormiWorld did look kind of amazing, except for one slightly creepy aspect. Stormi's baby face was incorporated into the decor. She appeared on cookies, her face framed the entrance to the venue, and participants in the bean bag toss game aimed for bags at...the hole in Stormi's mouth.

While Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner is busy freezing her L.A. butt off in New York at Fashion Week, but auntie Khloe did come to the party, and brought her own daughter, True. See below for their cute mom-and-daughter pictures, plus glimpses of StormiWorld, now accessible only through the door at the back of the professor's wardrobe:

