Does the Kardashian-West mansion exist solely to host over-the-top gatherings and celebratory functions? The palatial all-white halls of the estate don't seem to have much furniture. Instead, it's a staging ground for whatever themed fête Kim Kardashian plans. To wit: Chicago West's first birthday, an Alice In Wonderland -themed extravaganza that included an actual hedge maze built indoors . The decorations and party stations were captured on Kardashian's Instagram Stories, where she took viewers on a tour of the keyhole-shaped entrance, past The Queen of Hearts and Alice having an in-character conversation, and into the crafts room, where kids could either "paint the roses red" or make "mad hats."

She also gave us a close-up view of the dessert table, covered in customized cupcakes, cookies and other treats. Not that this deterred her son, Saint, from offering her a "cake pop" made of a balloon. Which brings us to the true gem of Chicago's birthday party: watching Kim parent.

To be clear, as she shows off the lavish party on Insta, behind-the-camera Kim is patient and loving and responsible with her kids. There is absolutely no shade at her mothering skills coming from this direction. Saint and Chicago share juice and play together and seem to be very, very happy. They also seem to be hilariously uninterested in the party. At one point, Kim literally follows her youngest daughter from room to room, calling out, "Chi! It's your birthday! Chi! Come outside! Get in the bouncy house! Come to the party!" while the baby just walks away. She's a year old, has only the vaguest notion what Alice in Wonderland might be, and definitely doesn't understand what a birthday is.

Maybe they can recreate the party again next year! Or, honestly, any day. In Wonderland, you're allowed to celebrate Very Merry Unbirthdays. And in the Kardashian-West house, Wonderland is very real.

See below for snapshots of the amazing set-up:

Can we expect another big blowout when Kim and Kanye's fourth child, a son, arrives soon ?

