The first and most prevalent rumor surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2019 concerned Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's growing family, with multiple sources reporting that the Wests were expecting their fourth child , via surrogate, in just a matter of months. This week, Kardashian brought the speculation to a surprisingly swift end. While appearing on Monday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian , KKW confirmed that she is, indeed, expecting baby number four.

The confession came about after Cohen asked flat-out, "Are you working on another child?" to which Kardashian calmly replied, "We are." She played a little more coy about the due date, offering only that the baby will arrive "sometime soon," but went on to confirm that she and West already know the sex of the baby. "It's a boy," she said, prompting a shocked reaction from Kourtney, who thought that detail would stay under wraps. "It's out there!" Kardashian countered, then admitted that it was largely "out there" because of her own loose lips. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people, and I can't remember who I told 'cause I never get drunk," she said.

Sadly, a drunken Kardashian failed to share what she and West are planning on naming the next addition to their family, but Cohen offered up some helpful suggestions: East, South, Kalabasas, and Lil' Kris. Kalabasas won a poll of his viewers but, for some reason, Kardashian didn't seem overly impressed with that option.

Though Kardashian didn't expound upon the exact process by which she's "working on" her fourth child, it's safe to assume that she'll be using a gestational carrier, as she did with her third baby, Chicago West, who was born in January 2018. After carrying her eldest two, North and Saint, and experiencing placenta accreta and preeclampsia both times, her doctor advised her that it wouldn't be safe for her to carry any more children, and suggested she turn to a surrogate or gestational carrier instead.

While her surrogate was carrying Chicago in late 2017, Kardashian spoke about the experience. "Anyone that says or thinks [surrogacy] is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still—knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated, just in the control area."

