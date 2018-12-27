At the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party on Monday, the star of the night wasn't the fake snow-covered mountain Kim Kardashian and Kanye West installed in their backyard for sledding purposes, nor was it the nightmare-inducing Grinch that seemed to pop up in the background of every photo. It was, of course, North West 's impeccable red lipstick.

North and her chic yet festive beauty look stole focus in nearly every photo she took all night long. The 5-year-old paired the bold lip color —a true red with blue-ish undertones—with an all-black outfit consisting of a fringed flapper-style dress over a zip-up sweatshirt, tights, and combat boots. She wore her naturally curly hair straight and pulled back into a high ponytail, and held a perfect smize at the camera, clinging close to her parents, as her smiling family insisted on taking photo after photo.

Obviously, North's glam received plenty of well-deserved attention from her mom's millions of social media followers. When one Twitter user labeled North's red lip "so iconic" (and rightfully so), Kardashian West went on to reveal that her daughter had actually been sporting an unreleased shade from an upcoming KKW Beauty release. "It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have [launching] VERY soon," she tweeted. And when another tweeter called North's being the first to debut one of her mom's new makeup products a "plot twist," Kardashian West made sure to clarify that the kindergartener had done so of her own volition. "She picked it though! It's a special occasion!" she wrote.

North, already an accomplished multi-hyphenate , has previously expressed her love for all things beauty. She regularly gives her mom makeovers (meticulously documented on Kardashian West's Instagram Stories, of course), and when she was asked by Interview magazine in 2017 what she keeps in her purse, North responded, "Toys, and sometimes I put some makeup in there when I go to church."

In a recent interview with Refinery29 , Kardashian West spoke more about her daughter's burgeoning makeup obsession. "I already know North is into makeup for sure," she said. "She had friends over this weekend and some of her girlfriends came and they were just all in her room, giving themselves makeovers. I was like, 'OK, she's really, really into makeup.' When companies send makeup and I have a lot, I'll give it to her."

Still, the makeup mogul noted that she'll definitely be setting boundaries on her daughter's makeup usage. "I remember when I was 14, my dad for Christmas got me a makeup class...and I went to makeup school. He was like, 'I don't want you girls looking crazy. If you're gonna wear makeup, I want you to learn to do it in the right way.' That was really helpful and I think I will take a cue from that. I'm definitely going to set guidelines," she said. "I don't think she should wear lashes or too dark of a lipstick...So I want her to express herself, but I want her to be appropriate, too."

