Like most of us, celebrities cannot resist live updating and archiving their holidays as content for social media. This year was no different than the rest, and of course everyone shared their family holiday traditions to Instagram for all the world to see just how they celebrated this Christmas before gearing up for those New Year's Eve festivities.

Kim Kardashian threw the ultimate winter wonderland soiree at her Calabasas home, and seemingly invited at least half of Hollywood because everyone from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen , to Selma Blair and Kathy Griffin, to Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez attended the Kardashian winter wonderland party on Christmas Eve. After compiling a bunch of fake snow upon which party guests (not just the kids) could go sledding, Kardashian invited all of her friends and family over for a performance from Legend, and kicked everyone out in the wee hours of the night so that Santa Claus could touch down and give the kids all of their presents. She even danced with Hilton and went sledding with the heiress down the backyard slope, making this Christmas a real holiday to remember at the Kardashian-West household.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Lopez attended the Kardashian Christmas party on Christmas Eve then headed back to her house to spend time with Alex Rodriguez and their kids, all clad in matching monogrammed pajamas.

Loading View on Instagram

The Kardashians also celebrated the following morning with plenty of presents and matching plaid pajamas—a first for True Thompson, Stormi Webster, and Chicago West.

Loading View on Instagram

But the real winner of the Christmas present game this year was Kris Jenner, whose personalized Goyard suitcase simply tells it like it is.

Loading View on Instagram

All the way on the other side of the world, the extended Jonas family—that includes Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas, and Frankie Jonas—came together for a Christmas holiday celebration in London. Turner appeared to go horseback riding after a large family dinner, and of course this was all cross-posted on multiple Jonas Instagram accounts.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

The British royal family also spent time together in the United Kingdom, as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle , Prince William, and Kate Middleton joined the Queen for church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Loading View on Instagram

Back across the pond, in Toronto, Drake spent Christmas sharing gifts with his son Adonis, who gave his dad a hand painted piece of art as a present.

Loading View on Instagram

Speaking of Canadians, Justin and Hailey Bieber spent their holiday at home with some new merch (and presumably with their new pup, Oscar ).

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Frank Ocean used the holiday as an excuse to bless his fans with a new holiday themed installment of blonded RADIO , his Apple Music radio station.

Loading View on Instagram

The Beckham boys had a very dog friendly holiday this year, with their pups Fig and Logan. Harper Beckham was very concerned that Father Christmas not get "too drunk" on milk and cookies this Christmas Eve, David Beckham went domestic and carved a turkey for his family (and also wore a pair of Elton John inspired glasses), and Victoria Beckham put together the family card.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

And of course Oprah Winfrey spent Christmas with Stedman Graham, Gayle King, and a screening of both If Beale Street Could Talk and Mary Poppins Returns because she's all about supporting the culture, especially during the holidays.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Kardashians at Christmas: A Complete History of Their Over-the-Top Celebrations