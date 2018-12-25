Keeping Up

Kardashians at Christmas: A Complete History of Their Over-the-Top Celebrations

If you thought their birthday parties or Thanksgivings were over-the-top, prepare for the Kardashians to blow you away with their annual extravagant Christmas festivities, which reliably see Kris Jenner casually roll out her life-sized glass polar bear and Kylie Jenner oversee a 20-foot tall tree's journey into her mansion each and every December. While each seems genuinely thrilled to partake in the holiday cheer—except perhaps Kendall, though Kris and Kourtney have more than enough enthusiasm to compensate—celebrating the holiday also seems to have turned into a competition over the years. (Kourtney Kardashian already began passing that tradition on to the next generation two years ago, when she gave each of her three children their own Christmas trees.) There is, after all, no going back for the family after the extravaganza they threw in 2015, which proved tempting enough for even Drake and Jennifer Lopez (plus a reindeer or two) to join in. Ahead of their latest round of bacchanalia, take a look back at their past celebrations, from comparatively small to two-story tree-sized, here. (Before, of course, revisiting their equally infamous Christmas cards.)
Kris Jenner with a reindeer.
2012

Kris Jenner heralded in the holiday season by matching a reindeer pal and sharing a snapshot captioned "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!!! 🎄🎅🎁⛄"

2012

The reindeer Kourtney spent some "fireplace time" with looked a bit worse for wear.

2012

Time to harken back to the time when the Kardashians posted blurry Instagrams, seen here via Kim's gram featuring Rachel Roy, making the case for "spending holidays with the ones you love."

2013

The Christmas equivalent of Khloé's less than appetizing Thanksgiving mac and cheese, courtesy of her sister Kourtney.

2013

A true #TBT: Kim and Kendall cozying up next to their brother Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna, in a photo booth.

2013

Kendall and Kylie had what Kendall summed up as a "romantical" time in 2013.

2013

Kourtney began to come into her own as the cheeriest of the family in 2013, kicking things off early with an, um, "Thanksgiving tree."

2014

How to celebrate Christmas like Kendall Jenner: pause to show off your festive midriff mid-The Grinch.

2014

Kendall's claim to fame may have come even before she became a supermodel, when she "caught" Santa Claus himself four years ago.

2014

Kim devoted part of her Christmas Eve to looking back on festivities past, posting this #TBT of herself (on the right) with Kourtney and Khloé.

2014

Kris Jenner showed off one of what's since become many partnerships with the florist Jeff Leatham in 2014, while lamenting that there wasn't enough room for her polar bears.

2014

"Lol apparently my thigh was out all night. Totally normal," read Khloé's recap of her Christmas festivities in 2014.

2015

Get ready for the biggest year in Kardashian Christmas history: 2015. Kris appropriately amped things up a notch by matching the Christmas tree in camo.

2015

Even Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, and Tyga got embroidered stockings that year.

2015

Kim, Kanye, and North spent Christmas Eve with an IRL Santa. (Kanye wore a Gucci by Tom Ford silk jacket for the occasion, naturally.)

2015

Khloé Kardashian wished her followers a merry Christmas from "Mase x KoKo."

2015

Khloé also let her then two-year-old niece North West give her a makeover, taking on the title of "North's first makeup client."

2015

Kris and Kendall Jenner paused to cozy up during the family's Christmas party.

In between, that is, spending time with one of their many guests, Drake.

2015

Fret not: Kendall also managed to squeeze in some time with their guest of honor.

2015

Though Drake admittedly did share that title with Jennifer Lopez, who brought her lookalike daughter Emme along for some hangs with Caitlyn Jenner.

2015

Another shot of Kanye's Tom Ford-era Gucci, in perfect contrast to Kim and North's all-black.

2015

North West even came face to face with a real-life reindeer.

2015

Tyga followed the same dress code as North and Kim when spending some quality time with his now ex, Kylie.

2015

At the ripe old age of 18, Kylie hosted her first-ever Christmas dinner party at her new house, which is to say a $2.7 million mansion. On the table for her pals like Jordyn Woods and Justine Skye were dishes including potatoes, onions, and bacon, which the nascent food blogger dutifully documented on Snapchat.

2015

Kourtney shared this image of her gingerbread masterpiece with the caption, "Someone has been licking the house..."

2016

Kylie also customized a gingerbread house for herself and Tyga—plus Tyga's son King and her four dogs, Bambi, Ernesto, Norman, and Penny.

2015

The aftermath of the "madness" of Christmas at Kourtney's, who declared that she was "not ready for it to be over."

2016

Kris's favorite life-sized polar bear got prime placement in 2016.

2016

Why have one Christmas tree when you can have five? Kourtney made like Beyoncé in giving each of her children their very own, plus two for the whole house.

2016

In stark contrast to Kourtney was "kenny's pink xmas," as her little sister Kendall put it when sharing her own decorations on Instagram.

2016

Before she even set hers up, Kylie put both of them to shame by sharing a look at the flatbed truck that helped move in her tree—no small feat, as it towered two stories high.

2016

She soon deleted the evidence, but the selfie she briefly Instagrammed proved the tree was indeed larger than life.

2017

In addition to showing off her favorite polar bear, Kris took care to flex her celeb connections last year: "My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited."

2017

Two-year-old Saint West made the cut into last year's snapshots, alongside his sister North.

2018

Kourtney kicked off her Christmas celebrations early this year with a thirst trap captioned "So, I really love watches, and diamonds...a house on the beach?"

2018

In case you couldn't tell, Kylie Jenner shared that her holiday theme this year is gold, hence the towering, 20-foot tall metallic Christmas tree she showed off on Instagram to the soundtrack of "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

2018

Unsurprisingly, given that it's her daughter Stormi Webster's first Christmas, Kylie also went all-out by giving her a mini Lamborghini covered in Louis Vuitton monograms—no doubt the first of many presents to come, given that it came a few days before the 25th. (We wouldn't put it past her to give Stormi an actual Lamborghini when the holiday officially rolls around.)

