If you thought their birthday parties or Thanksgivings were over-the-top, prepare for the Kardashians to blow you away with their annual extravagant Christmas festivities, which reliably see Kris Jenner casually roll out her life-sized glass polar bear and Kylie Jenner oversee a 20-foot tall tree's journey into her mansion each and every December. While each seems genuinely thrilled to partake in the holiday cheer—except perhaps Kendall , though Kris and Kourtney have more than enough enthusiasm to compensate—celebrating the holiday also seems to have turned into a competition over the years. (Kourtney Kardashian already began passing that tradition on to the next generation two years ago, when she gave each of her three children their own Christmas trees.) There is, after all, no going back for the family after the extravaganza they threw in 2015, which proved tempting enough for even Drake and Jennifer Lopez (plus a reindeer or two) to join in. Ahead of their latest round of bacchanalia, take a look back at their past celebrations, from comparatively small to two-story tree-sized, here. (Before, of course, revisiting their equally infamous Christmas cards .)