A Definitive Ranking of Kardashian Christmas Cards, From Least Kardashian to Most Kardashian

There is only one, true indicator of the holiday season. No, it is not mall Santas or candy canes or even online sales. No, the true mark of the most wonderful time of the year is the debut of the annual Kardashian family Christmas card. After a few years off, the first family of reality TV is back with a vengeance, slowing revealing this year's card with something of an advent calendar, with each day in December debuting a new image or angle of the ultimate picture. Also adding to the suspense: rumors that the final day may reveal—and finally, finally confirm— Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's respective baby bumps. While we still have a few weeks left until it comes to light whether or not Santa will deliver that particular juicy tabloid gift, there's no better time to reflect on holiday cards of Kardashian Christmases past, starting pre-Jenner and running all the way to the new generation of North West and co. Here, a definitive ranking of Kardashian holiday cards, from least Kardashian to most Kardashian.