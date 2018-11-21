How the Kardashians Celebrate Thanksgiving

It may have been taken just three years ago, but this one's a real throwback: the 2015 edition of the Kardashian-Jenner Thanksgiving saw the "blended family," as Kylie Jenner put it in the caption of the photo above, come fully together, with nearly everyone's then partner present—including Kylie's now ex, Tyga, and Kourtney Kardashian's then recent ex, Scott Disick. Not only did Kanye also show up to Khloé Kardashian's house, but so did his big ole grin.