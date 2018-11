How the Kardashians Celebrate Thanksgiving

There are two things in particular that the Kardashians , aka America's resident royal family, excel at: posting on social media and celebrating holidays in the most over-the-top way possible. They might tone things down a bit for Thanksgiving , but seeing as the holiday spares no one when it comes to family drama, it's usually just as eventful as their Christmas and birthday parties —particularly as their numbers continue to expand. This year, one of the family's newest additions, True Thompson , has made it so that Khloé Kardashian will reportedly feast all the way off in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson, while the rest will no doubt come together in Calabasas to feast on turkey and mashed potatoes—which, as any Kar-Jenner would know, Kris Jenner prefers to refer to as " mashies ." Lately, kitchen duties have made their way onto Kylie Jenner 's plate, which, if the 19-part culinary debut she's made since last November is any indication, means things are about to get even more extravagant this year. Before they partake in the annual family tradition of spamming your feed, revisit their posts from Thanksgivings past. (Thankfully, they've come a long way since Khloé first attempted food photography.)