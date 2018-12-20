Emme Maribel Muñiz is well on her way to following in her mom Jennifer Lopez 's impressive footsteps. Not only did the budding multi-hyphenate take multiple meetings with publishers earlier this year to pitch a children's book she wrote, but this week, she also made her music video debut in the video for J.Lo's new song "Limitless."

In the video, which also marks Lopez's directorial debut, Emme plays a younger version of her mom—a perfect role for the 10-year-old, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Lopez. Throughout the clip, the duo struggle to climb a mountain through roaring winds while wearing baggy gray suits; don more stylish bright red pantsuits to strut past lines of power-suited women; and take an interpretive dance break with those same women, this time dressed in nude bodysuits and set in front of a fiery sunrise.

Lopez recently told the hosts of Good Morning America that, of all the amazing outfits and special effects in the clip, "Emme is my favorite thing about the video." She went on to describe her daughter's role as "the little girl inside of all of us that's always fighting," placed among "an army of women causing a storm of change."

In the song, written by Sia , Lopez sings about refusing to give up on her dreams and about being "a woman who roars"—the central themes of her new film Second Act , in which the song appears. The video ends accordingly, with both Lopez and her mini-me reaching the top of the mountain, where Emme catches a flying leaf that shows her mother's face.

In an interview on The Tonight Show last week, ahead of the video's Thursday release, Lopez spoke to Jimmy Fallon about what it meant to her to direct her daughter in the video—even though it almost didn't happen. "She's like, 'Mom, I can do it.' And I'm like, 'Oh, god,'" Lopez said. "I said no for a long time, and then finally I said yes. And I said, 'Baby, are you sure? You can't, halfway through, say you're tired. Like, we have to do it.'" Despite Lopez's worries, Emme was ready for the challenge. "She was so amazing and I was so proud. I forgot that I was directing my first video. It was all about her," she said.

"When you see the video, it's so empowering just to see her doing this, but, like, for [all] women," Lopez continued, describing its central idea of being "limitless" and having second acts as a "beautiful message." "And it was great to share with her. Doing that, we really bonded."

