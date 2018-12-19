The spirit of romantic comedies brought Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez together on Tuesday night, when the two had a movie night together in Calabasas.

Of course Kardashian documented her evening festivities on Instagram Stories. "I'm having a movie night tonight at my house and let me just say something," Kardashian teased for her followers. "Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would wanna come over and have a movie night with me," she continued, before launching into an explanation of how she came to idolize the one and only Jennifer Lopez .

"My inspiration for everything has always been Jennifer Lopez," Kardashian declared. "I would always see what shoes she'd wear, what makeup, what hair...I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer," she went on. It is true that Lopez has had quite an impact on the Kardashian family lately; the two took selfies together at the 2018 Met Gala with Alex Rodriguez and Kylie Jenner in tow.

"If you would've said to me ten years ago that Jennifer Lopez is coming over to your house to watch a movie to have dinner, or even I've been to her house and she's cooked for me," Kardashian said, in reference to the taco night she attended at Lopez's house last December. "I never would've imagined that this would be my life," she said as Lopez entered the frame, then announced, "Dreams do come true guys!"

Kardashian and Lopez were joined by Kris Jenner for a home screening of Lopez's upcoming romantic comedy Second Act , co-starring Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, and Milo Ventimiglia.

Then, both superstars were joined by a truly unexpected guest. Sia, appeared to celebrate her birthday with Kardashian and Lopez, and a plate of homemade baked treats. Just a casual Calabasas celebration.

