On the red carpet, celebrities often take a minimalist approach--but on National Lipstick Day we're celebrating the stars who love to play with lip color. From Rihanna and Adriana Lima 's dark burgundy hues, to Joan Smalls and Lorde 's vibrant purple shades, these A-listers show off how to wear bold lips the right way. And for those who prefer a more natural look, take a cue from Jennifer Lopez's elegant pale pink for a shade that will be sure to match any ensemble. Here a look at the best 15 celebrity inspired looks to wear this National Lipstick Day.