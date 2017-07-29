Try matching lips and nails à la Cara Delevingne.
Or a sweet bright pink like Lupita Nyong’o.
Kate Bosworth knows that classic red is always a good idea.
As does Selena Gomez, who wore a glossy red pout with rosy cheeks.
On the other hand, Joan Smalls prefers a regal purple.
As does Lorde. No bold lipstick list would be complete without her.
Or the queen of bold beauty, Miley Cyrus.
Rihanna always gets it right, especially in this dark hue.
Adriana Lima went even darker with a matte lip color.
Scarlett Johansson paired her pink lip to her blush.
While Jennifer Lopez wore her baby pink lip with a cat eye and neutral face.
While Zendaya paired her sleek cat with a glossy, berry pink lip.
While Emma Stone wows with a sleek orange-red.
As does Gigi Hadid.
And Kristen Stewart goes bold with a cherry-stained lip.