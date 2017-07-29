National Lipstick Day

On National Lipstick Day, A Guide to Wearing Bold Lip like a Celebrity

On the red carpet, celebrities often take a minimalist approach--but on National Lipstick Day we're celebrating the stars who love to play with lip color. From Rihanna and Adriana Lima's dark burgundy hues, to Joan Smalls and Lorde's vibrant purple shades, these A-listers show off how to wear bold lips the right way. And for those who prefer a more natural look, take a cue from Jennifer Lopez's elegant pale pink for a shade that will be sure to match any ensemble. Here a look at the best 15 celebrity inspired looks to wear this National Lipstick Day.
Cara Delevingne
Try matching lips and nails à la Cara Delevingne.

Or a sweet bright pink like Lupita Nyong’o.

Kate Bosworth knows that classic red is always a good idea.

As does Selena Gomez, who wore a glossy red pout with rosy cheeks.

On the other hand, Joan Smalls prefers a regal purple.

As does Lorde. No bold lipstick list would be complete without her.

Or the queen of bold beauty, Miley Cyrus.

Rihanna always gets it right, especially in this dark hue.

Adriana Lima went even darker with a matte lip color.

Scarlett Johansson paired her pink lip to her blush.

While Jennifer Lopez wore her baby pink lip with a cat eye and neutral face.

While Zendaya paired her sleek cat with a glossy, berry pink lip.

While Emma Stone wows with a sleek orange-red.

As does Gigi Hadid.

And Kristen Stewart goes bold with a cherry-stained lip.

