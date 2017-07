Jennifer Lopez's 25 Most Iconic Red Carpet Beauty Moments

From her long, voluminous brunette waves to her secret ever-glowing sun-kissed skin , actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has come a long way since her "Jenny From the Block" days. An effortlessly natural beauty, Lopez, who turns 48 today, has proven that age is just a number . From her sleek up dos to 50's inspired curls, from her voluminous waves to her elegant bobs, the Shades of Blue actress has experimented with various hair colors and lengths over the years. And when she's not rocking her signature smoky eye and glossy nude lip, the singer plays up her adventurous side with magenta smokey eyes and glossy, burgundy lips. In celebration of Lopez's birthday, we take a look back at her most iconic beauty moments on the red carpet.