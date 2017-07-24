Happy Birthday, J.Lo!

Jennifer Lopez's 25 Most Iconic Red Carpet Beauty Moments

From her long, voluminous brunette waves to her secret ever-glowing sun-kissed skin, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has come a long way since her "Jenny From the Block" days. An effortlessly natural beauty, Lopez, who turns 48 today, has proven that age is just a number. From her sleek up dos to 50's inspired curls, from her voluminous waves to her elegant bobs, the Shades of Blue actress has experimented with various hair colors and lengths over the years. And when she's not rocking her signature smoky eye and glossy nude lip, the singer plays up her adventurous side with magenta smokey eyes and glossy, burgundy lips. In celebration of Lopez's birthday, we take a look back at her most iconic beauty moments on the red carpet.
Credit
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2010
Photo by Getty.
1/25

At the My Family Hollywood premiere in 1995, Jennifer Lopez wears a simple, tousled up do with natural face and nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
2/25

Wearing a glossy, burgundy lip with dark, voluminous tight curls, Lopez attends the Anaconda Westwood premiere in 1997.

Photo by Getty.
3/25

At the 1999 VH-1/Vogue Fashion Awards, Lopez wears a sleek up half up do with a silver frosted smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
4/25

At the 1999 MTV Movie Awards, Lopez opts for long, tousled waves with a taupe smoky eye and nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
5/25

As one of Lopez's most iconic moments on the red carpet, the singers paris her jungle green Versace dress with an elegant up do and a jade green smokey eye.

Photo by Getty.
6/25

Embellishing her side-swept tousled curls with a floral hair piece, Lopez attends the Enough New York City premiere in 2002.

Photo by Getty.
7/25

At the 2004 Costume Institute Gala, Lopez wears a sleek, braided top knot with a vibrant, satin red lip.

Photo by Getty.
8/25

Wearing a low pony with full bangs and luminous, sun-kissed skin, Lopez attends the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2004.

Photo by Getty.
9/25

At the Monster-In-Law Los Angeles premiere in 2005, Lopez wears her caramel highlighted bob sleek straight with a nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
10/25

At the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards, Lopez wears an silver head wrap with a grey smoky eye and coral nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
11/25

Back wearing her blonde locks in a softly tousled low pony with bleached brows and a glossy red lip, Lopez attends the 2006 Crystal + Lucy Awards.

Photo by Getty.
12/25

At the 2007 Costume Institute Gala, Lopez wears her brunette locks in tousled curls with an embellished hair piece.

Photo by Getty.
13/25

Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button in 2008, Lopez wears her perfectly blown out locks with a bronzed smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
14/25

Wearing her hair in tousled waves with full bangs and a pale pink glossy lip, Lopez attends Japanese designer Samantha Thavasa's new bag collection in Tokyo in 2009.

Photo by Getty.
15/25

At the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010, Lopez attends wearing her hair in voluminous, tousled waves with a heavy charcoal grey smokey eye.

Photo by Getty.
16/25

Wearing her hair in elegant, polished curls with a sleek cat eye, Lopez attends the 2011 Golden Globes after party.

Photo by Getty.
17/25

Stunning in all red at the 2011 Costume Institute Gala, Lopez wears her hair in a sleek up do with luminous skin and a glossy cherry red lip.

Photo by Getty.
18/25

Attending the Chanel Spring / Summer 2013 show during Paris Fashion Week, Lopez wears a simple up do with a sleek cat eye and a pale pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
19/25

At the 2013 Costume Institute Gala, Lopez wears a sleek, elevated up do with a dramatic smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
20/25

At the 2014 American Music Awards, Lopez opts for slicked back waves with a taupe smoky eye and a nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
21/25

Wearing her hair in a simple, sleek top knot with radiant skin, Lopez attends the 2015 American Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
22/25

At the 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala, Lopez wears a frosted magenta smokey eye with a glossy pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
23/25

Radiating at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016, Lopez pairs her shoulder length waves with a glossy, burgundy lip.

Photo by Getty.
24/25

Wearing her long, brunette locks sleek straight with a light lavender smokey eye, Lopez attends the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017.

Photo by Getty.
25/25

Wearing her sleek and polished waves in an elegant up do with a glossy, nude lip, Lopez attends the 2017 Costume Institute Gala.

Jennifer LopezBeauty Evolution