Jennifer Lopez's 25 Most Iconic Red Carpet Beauty Moments

At the My Family Hollywood premiere in 1995, Jennifer Lopez wears a simple, tousled up do with natural face and nude lip.
Wearing a glossy, burgundy lip with dark, voluminous tight curls, Lopez attends the Anaconda Westwood premiere in 1997.
At the 1999 VH-1/Vogue Fashion Awards, Lopez wears a sleek up half up do with a silver frosted smoky eye.
At the 1999 MTV Movie Awards, Lopez opts for long, tousled waves with a taupe smoky eye and nude lip.
As one of Lopez's most iconic moments on the red carpet, the singers paris her jungle green Versace dress with an elegant up do and a jade green smokey eye.
Embellishing her side-swept tousled curls with a floral hair piece, Lopez attends the Enough New York City premiere in 2002.
At the 2004 Costume Institute Gala, Lopez wears a sleek, braided top knot with a vibrant, satin red lip.
Wearing a low pony with full bangs and luminous, sun-kissed skin, Lopez attends the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2004.
At the Monster-In-Law Los Angeles premiere in 2005, Lopez wears her caramel highlighted bob sleek straight with a nude lip.
At the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards, Lopez wears an silver head wrap with a grey smoky eye and coral nude lip.
Back wearing her blonde locks in a softly tousled low pony with bleached brows and a glossy red lip, Lopez attends the 2006 Crystal + Lucy Awards.
At the 2007 Costume Institute Gala, Lopez wears her brunette locks in tousled curls with an embellished hair piece.
Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button in 2008, Lopez wears her perfectly blown out locks with a bronzed smoky eye.
Wearing her hair in tousled waves with full bangs and a pale pink glossy lip, Lopez attends Japanese designer Samantha Thavasa's new bag collection in Tokyo in 2009.
At the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010, Lopez attends wearing her hair in voluminous, tousled waves with a heavy charcoal grey smokey eye.
Wearing her hair in elegant, polished curls with a sleek cat eye, Lopez attends the 2011 Golden Globes after party.
Stunning in all red at the 2011 Costume Institute Gala, Lopez wears her hair in a sleek up do with luminous skin and a glossy cherry red lip.
Attending the Chanel Spring / Summer 2013 show during Paris Fashion Week, Lopez wears a simple up do with a sleek cat eye and a pale pink lip.
At the 2013 Costume Institute Gala, Lopez wears a sleek, elevated up do with a dramatic smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.
At the 2014 American Music Awards, Lopez opts for slicked back waves with a taupe smoky eye and a nude lip.
Wearing her hair in a simple, sleek top knot with radiant skin, Lopez attends the 2015 American Music Awards.
At the 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala, Lopez wears a frosted magenta smokey eye with a glossy pink lip.
Radiating at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016, Lopez pairs her shoulder length waves with a glossy, burgundy lip.
Wearing her long, brunette locks sleek straight with a light lavender smokey eye, Lopez attends the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017.
Wearing her sleek and polished waves in an elegant up do with a glossy, nude lip, Lopez attends the 2017 Costume Institute Gala.