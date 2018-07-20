As one of the most celebrated supermodels of all time, Gisele Bündchen has cemented herself as regular on the red carpet and in the pages of glossy magazines. And throughout her career, the Brazilian bombshell has proved that no one does effortlessly natural beauty better than her. Bündchen, who seems to have defied the act of aging, tends to favor messy, beachy waves, luminous skin, and soft lip color on the red carpet. But the model also knows how to change it up once in a while with a bold eyeshadow or statement lip. Here, a look back at the supermodel’s most timeless red carpet beauty moments.

2023: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For her first Met Gala in four years, Bündchen looked ethereal in an archival Chanel look that she rounded out with her signature, natural glam and long, wavy hair.

2019: Hollywood For Science Gala Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The super went with cascading curls and dewy skin for the 2019 Hollywood For Sciene Gala.

2018: Met Gala Jackson Lee Bündchen sported her classic messy waves and luminous makeup at the 2018 Met Gala.

2017: Met Gala Photo by Getty. The Brazilian bombshell looked radiant with luminous skin and lavender smoky eye at the 2017 Met Gala, where she and ex-husband Tom Brady were hosts.

2016: “Years Of Living Dangerously” Premiere Photo by Getty. Wearing her iconic beach waves with minimal makeup, Bündchen attended National Geographic’s “Years Of Living Dangerously” world premiere in 2016.

2013: Met Gala Photo by Getty. With her rocker chic waves and a taupe smoky eye, Bündchen embraced the punk theme of the 2013 Met Gala.

2012: New York Fashion Week Photo by Getty. At the Alexander Wang fall/winter 2012 show, the Brazilian looked stunning and minimal with slightly messy hair and barely-there makeup.

2010: Met Gala Photo by Getty. Opting for an edgier look at the 2010 Met Gala, the super wore her hair in a sleek high ponytail with a dramatic smoky eye.

2009: Rainforest Alliance Gala Photo by Getty. Bündchen wore her perfectly blown out locks with a subtle smoky eye for the 2009 Rainforest Alliance Gala.

2008: Met Gala Photo by Getty. The supermodel opted for a sleek up do with minimal makeup at the 2008 Met Gala.

2006: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Photo by Getty. At the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2006, Bündchen sported her hair in messy waves with a glossy, natural lip.

2006: Met Gala Photo by Getty. Bündchen looked sultry at the 2006 Costume Institute Benefit Gala, wearing her hair in a tousled half updo.

2005: Academy Awards M. Von Holden/FilmMagic/Getty Images The supermodel wore her long blonde locks in bouncy curls at the Academy Awards in 2005.

2005: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Photo by Getty. Posing backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2005, the model wore her hair in tousled waves with luminous skin.

2003: Met Gala Photo by Getty. Bündchen looked elegant at the 2003 Met Gala, where she wore her hair in a sleek high pony with blunt bangs and luminous skin.

2003: White House Correspondents Dinner Photo by Getty. The super added glamorous, glitzy accessories to her otherwise wavy hairstyle at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2003.

2001: CFDA/Vogue "Fashion for America" Fundraiser Photo by Getty. At the CFDA/Vogue "Fashion for America" Fundraiser in 2001, Bündchen paired a satin mauve lip with messy waves.

2001: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Photo by Getty. Bündchen styled her shoulder-length locks in a sleek straight look with a hint of blush on her cheeks at the 2001 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

2000: Victoria’s Secret Store Opening Photo by Getty. Showcasing the $15 million ‘Fantasy Bra’ at the grand opening of Victoria’s Secret in New York, Bündchen wore her golden blonde locks in perfectly blown out curls.

1995: Met Gala Mari Sarai/WireImage/Getty Images Bündchen matched her shimmering smokey eyeshadow to her crystalized slip dress for the 1995 Met Gala.