North West Is Now Creative Directing Fashion Photo Shoots

North West has been guaranteed a bright future since the day she was born into the family of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , but that hasn’t stopped her from quickly becoming the hardest-working kid in Calabasas. The 5-year-old has already shown off her talents as a fashion designer , stylist, makeup artist , and YouTube star, and now she’s trying her hand at directing photo shoots.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West shared a series of photos of her and her eldest daughter on Instagram. In the photos, North wears a grayish-brown tulle dress, gold slippers, a beaded necklace, and several bracelets, and has her naturally curly hair middle-parted and straightened. Her mom, meanwhile, sports a white silk minidress and bare feet, and wears her own long, dark hair in loose, beachy waves. The entire shoot, Kardashian West explained in her caption, was orchestrated by North, who shows a preference for directing her models to flash peace signs and the “I love you” hand symbol.

“North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!” Kardashian West wrote. Perfect, sure, but more importantly: a creative directing (and modeling) prodigy!

Modeling, of course, is nothing new to North, who starred in a family-focused Fendi campaign in July and made her runway debut in September. The kindergartener has been interested in fashion practically since birth: She even reportedly attended a fashion design camp this past summer, after which her dad, a successful designer in his own right, shared that he’s often roped into being North’s assistant when creativity strikes.

“There’s times when North will want to design a Bubble Wrap dress in the morning, and I become her assistant designer for 20 minutes,” he said in an interview with Chicago’s Power 92 radio station in August. “She be screaming at me, ‘You didn’t hold the plastic right, you never gonna sell no clothes like this.’ It’s a 5-year-old talking about I’m never going to sell no clothes, saying I’m not a good designer. I’m like, ‘Damn, you worse than the Internet, North. C’mon now. Somebody gonna buy these brown sweatshirts.’” He added, “I can be the boss…but [having kids] humbles you, because I work for my daughter.”

The only question now is whether North will have designed, styled, directed, and starred in her first Vogue cover before or after she’s done with elementary school.

