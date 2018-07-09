It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners love Fendi— look no further than the $12,500 F-logo-covered stroller that Kylie Jenner uses to transport Stormi Webster around the neighborhood, or Kim Kardashian West 's April 2018 Instagram post , simply captioned "Fendi fan," in which she poses in head-to-toe Fendi. The Italian luxury brand, apparently, is well aware of its popularity among the famous family and has capitalized on this loyalty with a new ad campaign that launches this week and prominently features three generations of Kardashian women.

The campaign celebrates the 10th anniversary of the classic Fendi Peekaboo bag, which features prominently in images from the #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, starring Kardashian West, Kris Jenner , and North West. In one shot, the trio lounge in the grass, looking equestrian-chic in matching button-down shirts and blazers. Kardashian West—wearing over-the-knee boots printed with the double-F Zucca print—and Jenner each sit next to a black leather Peekaboo bag, while 5-year-old North holds on to a tiny pink Fendi bag of her own. According to a press release, the three women will also appear in an accompanying short film, which includes yet another link to the Kardashian-Jenner fam: Kanye West's "Love Lockdown" will serve as background music for the clip, debuting Tuesday, July 10.

Pinterest Courtesy of FENDI

Pinterest Courtesy of FENDI

The new imagery follows the first chapter of the #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, which centered around Silvia Venturini Fendi, the brand's creative director for accessories, menswear, and kidswear, and her daughters Delfina Delettrez Fendi and Leonetta Luciano Fendi. Besides the Kardashian-Jenners, this second chapter spotlights other female family members from around the world, including Ewan McGregor's daughters, Clara and Esther McGregor; sisters Jessica and Krystal Jung, both singers and actors; Hong Kong–based musician Joey Yung and her mother, Kam Fung; and photographer Gao Yuan with her daughter, musician Dou Jiayuan.

"The idea was to expand the concept of family, as it's part of our history, and we wanted other families of women," Venturini Fendi told WWD this week. "In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It's an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table."

Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig added, "We wanted to show the most genuine and authentic aspect that is behind the people we collaborate with, and the complicity between the women of the family. We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones."

