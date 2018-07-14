North West Went To Fashion Design Summer Camp

When most of us went to summer camp, we roasted marshmallows and tied friendship bracelets and sang Simon and Garfunkel songs off-key. But that's just not good enough for certain celebrity offspring! No, children of the A-list wear designer threads and go to designer camps, literally. TMZ reports that North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , has been attending "design camp with a friend" where they learned, just guessing here, how to make patterns with crayons? The proud parents attended her fashion show on Friday, the culmination of all the kids have learned.

In the pictures, North is wearing a patterned dress and bright, tufted vest, though it's unclear how much of that outfit is her original work and how much she just picked out herself. It's true that the girl has style. Per the article, "Kourtney also came to the show with her kids Mason and Penelope...Kim and Kanye took the whole crew out to eat at Carasoul after to celebrate." Gonna go ahead and assume that's a typo for "Carousel," since multiple Google searches failed to find an eatery by that name. But hey, if you've been to the place, let me know!

It's not surprising that North would be interested in fashion. Her mom's family have all been fashion influencers since long before the term was applied to every Instagrammer with a six-pack. Mom Kim launched and then killed the body-con dress craze of the early aughts, auntie Kendall is a runway star and uncle Rob started his own sock line. And then of course there's North's dad Kanye, who branched out from music into fashion over the past few years with his Yeezy line. The shoes remain popular, while the clothing has been met with mixed reactions. Maybe North can give him a few pointers from what she's learned at camp?

