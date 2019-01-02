Following Kim Kardashian 's exasperated news that Kanye West has been "harassing" her for more children, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday morning that, according to "multiple sources," the couple has another child on the way. This one is set to be their second to be delivered via surrogate (or, technically, a "gestational carrier") following the birth of their now 11-month-old daughter (and Instagram model ) Chicago West.

Alas for poor Kanye, not all of his dreams are yet fulfilled: West is, to quote Kardashian, "stuck on seven" kids, but this one will only be baby number four. And while their oldest child, North West, is just five years old, it already seems guaranteed that this one will be just as precocious; in fact, we might even be hearing from them soon, given that North—burgeoning designer , style icon , creative director , and conceptual artist , not to mention a Fendi campaign star —gave her first interview last year at all of four years old. (As for her now three-year-old brother, Saint West , he's at least already achieved the distinction of having one of the best Kardashian baby names .)

Loading View on Instagram

According to another one of Us Weekly 's "insiders," another of Kardashian's embryos remained after they worked with a gestational carrier to give birth to Chicago, following Kardashian's previous pregnancy complications from preeclampsia and placenta accreta. The 38-year-old described those experiences via blog post last year, writing: "Doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my—or the baby’s—health to carry on my own."

Kardashian also explained why the couple prefers the term "gestational carrier" to "surrogate": "After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm, and then carries the baby to term." So, she continued, "since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s."

Kardashian and West have yet to comment on the news, but it's no doubt only a matter of time. (Though Kardashian definitely wouldn't be the first in her family to keep her pregnancy a secret.)

Related: An Official Ranking of Kardashian Baby Names, from North West to True Thompson