North West Has Officially Been Chicer Than You for Five Years

Take a look at her list of accomplishments, and it's pretty much impossible to believe that, as of just June 15, 2018, North West is now all of five years old. Sure, there were never doubts about whether Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's firstborn would succeed, but even her parents have seemed in awe at the rate of fame and experience amassed to date. (By the time she was three, she'd already dominated the Fashion Week circuit, sitting front row at Alexander Wang in New York and hobnobbing with Riccardo Tisci backstage at Givenchy in Paris; by the time she was four, she'd landed a magazine cover story and proven that her life was the stuff of dreams .) All the more impressive is the fact that North has done all that while cultivating her personal style, which has matured so quickly that she already has quite a few phases under her belt, from tutus and fur to head-to-toe Yeezy to slip dresses to furry slides. (Before they were on-trend, of course.) It's no secret that Kanye likes to run a tight ship when it comes to the family's fashion, but North has also proven she's more than capable of controlling her public image, too; she was, after all, just three years old when she made headlines for yelling " no pictures! " at the omnipresent paparazzi, whom she's since (at least sometimes) warmed up to. Celebrate her fifth birthday by revisiting some of her best looks over the years, here.