North West Has Officially Been Chicer Than You for Five Years

Take a look at her list of accomplishments, and it's pretty much impossible to believe that, as of just June 15, 2018, North West is now all of five years old. Sure, there were never doubts about whether Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn would succeed, but even her parents have seemed in awe at the rate of fame and experience amassed to date. (By the time she was three, she'd already dominated the Fashion Week circuit, sitting front row at Alexander Wang in New York and hobnobbing with Riccardo Tisci backstage at Givenchy in Paris; by the time she was four, she'd landed a magazine cover story and proven that her life was the stuff of dreams.) All the more impressive is the fact that North has done all that while cultivating her personal style, which has matured so quickly that she already has quite a few phases under her belt, from tutus and fur to head-to-toe Yeezy to slip dresses to furry slides. (Before they were on-trend, of course.) It's no secret that Kanye likes to run a tight ship when it comes to the family's fashion, but North has also proven she's more than capable of controlling her public image, too; she was, after all, just three years old when she made headlines for yelling "no pictures!" at the omnipresent paparazzi, whom she's since (at least sometimes) warmed up to. Celebrate her fifth birthday by revisiting some of her best looks over the years, here.
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 14, 2018



North West, the day before her fifth birthday, and Kim Kardashian in New York City, June 2018.




North West in Wyoming, May 2018.




North West at Universal Studios Hollywood, May 2017.




North West wearing a $240 silk jacket, the most expensive item from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's clothing line, May 2017.




Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, and Kanye West celebrating Easter, April 2017.




Saint West, Kim Kardashian, and North West in New York City, February 2017.




North West and Kim Kardashian in Miami Beach, September 2016.




Kim Kardashian and North West in New York City, September 2016.




Kim Kardashian and North West in New York City, September 2016.




North West and Kim Kardashian in New York City, August 2016.




North West and Kanye West in New York City, June 2016.




Kim Kardashian and North West in Los Angeles, June 2016.




Kim Kardashian and North West in Miami Beach, April 2016.




Kim Kardashian and North West in New York City, February 2016.




Kim Kardashian and North West at the Yeezy Season 3 show in New York City, February 2016.




Kanye West and North West in Los Angeles, November 2015.




North West's shoe spotted in New York City, September 2015.




North West and Kim Kardashian in New York City, September 2015.




North West and Kendall Jenner at the Yeezy Season 2 show in New York, September 2015.




North West and Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles, May 2015.




North West in New York City, February 2015.




Kim Kardashian and North West at the fall 2015 Alexander Wang show in New York City, February 2015.




Kim Kardashian and North West in Los Angeles, September 2014.




Kim Kardashian and North West backstage at the spring 2015 Givenchy show in Paris, September 2014.

