Lana Del Rey’s Style Evolution, From California Pop Star to Bewitching Songstress

Since her breakout year in 2011, Lana Del Rey has been always been something of a contradiction, in both subversive musical influences and contrasting sartorial choices. The self-proclaimed “Gangsta Nancy Sinatra” has become synonymous with rose-crowned, heavily lashed, Old Hollywood allure. Sometimes mixing it up with a fur coat or bold cat-eye, the singer is a cross between the sultry throw-back glamour of Priscilla Presley and the casual cool California girl. Much like her music—especially her seventh studio album Chemtrails over the Country Club—Del Rey’s style is at once retro-chic and forward thinking. Adding a ‘60s bouffant hair-do and a nude lip to a lady-like dress, or dressing down in a classic white t-shirt and jeans with no makeup, she exudes effortlessness. Off-duty, the singer favors wearing elevated basics like Ralph Lauren sweaters and a pair of loafers, but when it comes to the red carpet, she will rev up the glamour, opting for big hair and glittering diamonds. Much like her homemade music videos that first captured our attention, Del Rey ensembles riff on classic Americana and excess. Deeply glamorous, thoroughly heartfelt, and just a little bit pouty—that’s Lana Del Rey.

1 Getty Sporting her original blonde locks at concert in 2010, where she performed as Lizzy Grant.

2 Getty Del Rey in a Prabal Gurung dress at the Q Awards in 2011 where she won the “Next Big Thing” award.

3 Getty Leaving a hotel in Paris wearing a saffron colored dress and single white rose in her hair.

4 Getty After a Cannes red carpet wearing jeans, loafers, and a Ferrari racing jacket.

5 Getty Out and about in New York, wearing a simple white dress and nude pump.

6 Getty At an event for fashion brand Mulberry, in a gown by the house.

7 Getty Classic Hollywood siren in a dramatic black gown on the Cannes red carpet.

8 Getty As the song goes, blue jeans, white shirt; at an event for her album “Born to Die.”

9 Getty At the Echo Awards wearing a gown by Versace.

10 Getty On the Met Gala red carpet in a gown and cape by Altuzarra, sporting a vampy lip.

11 Getty At the UCLA Institute Of The Environment And Sustainability Presents An Evening Of Envrionmental Excellence wearing a fur coat with jeans and converse.

12 Getty At the EMA awards in an elegant navy dress made for her by a friend.

13 Getty At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Baz Luhrman’s The Great Gatsby in a dramatic black and white gown.

14 Getty Front row at the Versace Fall 2013 show wearing a full look by the house.

15 Getty At an event for Nylon Magazine looking biker-girl chic

16 Getty At an Academy Award party hosted by the Weinstein Company in all-white.

17 Getty At the amfAR’s 21st Cinema Against AIDS gala with Justin Bieber in a canary yellow ball gown.

18 Getty At the 2014 British Fashion Awards in an emerald green dress and shawl.

19 Getty Casual cool and glossy-haired at LAX airport in a navy cardigan.

20 Getty In a floral-tiered frock on the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

21 Getty Nautical-chic in a navy blazer and white trouser suit at the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala.

22 Getty Lana Del Rey attends 2016 Billboard Power 100 Celebration at Bouchon Beverly Hills in a white blouse and belted safari pants.

23 Getty Del Rey at a 2016 pre-Grammy Gala wearing a stripped ruffle top and black satin skirt with a radical up-do.

24 Getty In an elegant, all-over floral print caftan on the 2016 Brit Awards red carpet.

25 Getty Every inch a 50’s beauty queen in a shimmer gown at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

26 Getty Mermaid cool in a pleated turquoise gown on the red carpet for the Golden Globes.

27 Getty Lana Del Ray attends the Gucci Bloom Fragrance Launch at MoMA PS.1 on May 2, 2017 in New York City.

28 Getty Lana Del Rey performs during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Burton Constable Hall, Burton Constable, Skirlaugh in Hull.

29 Getty Images Lana Del Rey wearing a floral gown at the 2017 MTV EMAs in London.

30 Getty Images Lana Del Rey wears a white gown and a halo at the 2018 Grammys in New York.

31 Getty Images Lana Del Rey wears Gucci to the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

32 Getty Images Lana Del Rey wears all black at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 03, 2018.

33 Getty Images Lana Del Rey wears a deep blue cape with gold embellishments at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London.

34 Getty Images Lana Del Rey wears a pink and white lace babydoll dress on stage at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on October 11, 2019 in San Diego, California.

35 Getty Images Lana Del Rey attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.