Lana Del Rey’s Style Evolution, From California Pop Star to Bewitching Songstress

Since her breakout year in 2011, Lana Del Rey has been always been something of a contradiction, in both subversive musical influences and contrasting sartorial choices. The self-proclaimed “Gangsta Nancy Sinatra” has become synonymous with rose-crowned, heavily lashed, Old Hollywood allure. Sometimes mixing it up with a fur coat or bold cat-eye, the singer is a cross between the sultry throw-back glamour of Priscilla Presley and the casual cool California girl. Much like her music—especially her seventh studio album Chemtrails over the Country Club—Del Rey’s style is at once retro-chic and forward thinking. Adding a ‘60s bouffant hair-do and a nude lip to a lady-like dress, or dressing down in a classic white t-shirt and jeans with no makeup, she exudes effortlessness. Off-duty, the singer favors wearing elevated basics like Ralph Lauren sweaters and a pair of loafers, but when it comes to the red carpet, she will rev up the glamour, opting for big hair and glittering diamonds. Much like her homemade music videos that first captured our attention, Del Rey ensembles riff on classic Americana and excess. Deeply glamorous, thoroughly heartfelt, and just a little bit pouty—that’s Lana Del Rey.