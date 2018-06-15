It’s hard to believe North West is just ten years old. Though she hasn’t been on this earth for very long, West has already manage to style magazine shoots, perform at Paris Fashion Week, and she has gotten closer to attending the Met Gala than most people will in their entire lifetime. Of course, she does have a step up, considering she’s the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. North was basically born into the world of high fashion, sitting front row at fashion shows when she was just a year old. Back then, her mom was likely putting together her outfits, but these days it seems West has a bit more agency when it comes to picking out her looks. It has been fun to see the ten-year-old develop her own personal style, and it’s clear she’s got a bit of edge to her, often gravitating toward all-black looks and heavy duty footwear. Now that she’s entering her pre-teens, though, everything could change as she continues to find herself. So, we’re looking back at her style journey so far, because boy has it been well-documented.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images For the Kardashians, sitting court side at a basketball game is just another excuse to show off a look. Clearly, West has caught on, as she attended the Lakers game wearing a black and yellow Gucci x Palace moto jacket with distressed jeans and Nike sneakers.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images While West is too young to attend the Met Gala, she did escort her mom to the carpet in an on-theme look featuring a pale pink tweed Chanel jacket, which she paired with jeans, pearls, and a Chanel clutch from the brand’s spring 2012 collection.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The day before the 2023 Met Gala, West was also dressed in theme, wearing a leather short-sleeve button-up top with black distressed jeans and a Chanel waist bag from the ‘90s.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images West was all business at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, attending in a black suit with chunky Dolce & Gabbana boots.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images The then-nine-year-old pulled out her custom Balenciaga hoodie for a trip to the American Dream Mall with her mom and little sister, Chicago.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images West matched her mother in custom Jean Paul Gaultier as they attended the brand’s fall/winter 2022 couture collection designed by Olivier Rousteing. While many wanted to snap photos of West in her pinstripe look, she wasn’t having it, and created a makeshift sign during the presentation, asking the paparazzi to “STOP.”

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images West watched her mom walked the Balenciaga couture show in an all-black look from the brand, featuring a tattered sweatshirt and her favorite HardCrocs.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images The HardCrocs came out yet again for another Parisian outing. This time, West paired them with one of her father’s old jackets, a blue varsity-like piece from Kanye West’s now-defunct streetwear brand, Pastelle. Kanye originally wore the jacket to the Billboard Music Awards back in 2008.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Likely West’s HardCrocs took up so much space in her luggage, she felt inclined to wear them continuously throughout her Paris trip. Or, she just likes the look of them, as they do compliment her oversized, studded jean jacket quite nicely.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images Apparently, Italy brought out some lightness in West, as she traded out her normally all-black wardrobe for a softer palette, stepping out ahead of her Aunt Kourtney’s wedding in light pink lace pants, a peach corset, and a sheer, fur-trimmed jacket.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images West made the most of a rainy day in London by sporting a translucent raincoat, atop leather pants and pink Yeezys.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images The then-six-year-old threw a shearling coat over a matching animal print set in order to stay warm while in Paris in 2020.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Who can forget when West got on stage during the Yeezy Season 8 show and performed, asking the audience, “What are those? These are clothes,” as her mom looked on in tears. Of course, the then-six-year-old wore Yeezy for her big moment, taking on the stage in brown boots and a purple vest from the brand.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images No that’s not a walking Cheeto, it’s West in a neon orange look with a matching, flamin’ hot fur coat.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images West suited up in leather for a Paris edition of her dad’s Sunday Service.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Who needs to pay for advertisers when your daughter can promote your clothes for you? West wore a full Skims set and carried a white Birkin bag while out in NYC with her mom in 2019.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Apparently, West loves a good leather suit, as she’s worn the look many times throughout her short ten years.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images West joined her aunt Kourtney Kardashian for dinner in a Fendi tracksuit.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images The then-five-year-old matched her bright orange dress with her eyeliner to watch her dad perform on Saturday Night Live.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Before she went through her all-black phase, West had a neon moment when she was five years old.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images West took a neon approach to monochrome while out in New York City on her last day as a four-year-old, wearing an Adidas track suit and Yeezy sneakers.

Raymond Hall/GC Images Photographers couldn’t get enough of West’s luxurious fur—and lollipop—which she wore over a black dress with Doc Martens while casually stepping out for lunch with her mom and brother in 2017.

James Devaney/GC Images Who could forget the time Kardashian and West twinned in custom, shimmery Vetements dresses?

Robert Kamau/GC Images West embraced 2016’s choker trend as well as some of her other go-tos: a velvet tank dress and white sneakers.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images Even at just three years old, West already had a bit of edge to her style. Here, she is seen in a leopard slip dress, bike shorts, and Yeezy sneakers.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images West and Kardashian matched in fur coats while out in New York for Valentine’s Day. The toddler wore her cheetah print piece over a Thrasher t-shirt, cuffed jeans, and Doc Martens.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s not easy to stand out among the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but West still managed to do so in a custom white Yeezy x Balmain fur coat, Yeezus sweatshirt, and Vans at the Yeezy Season 3 show in 2016.

BAUERGRIFFIN/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Who could forget West’s ballerina phase? Here she’s seen in an olive green tutu with a matching leotard and camo jacket.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Another ballerina look, paired this time with a white, double breasted jacket.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Easter Sunday called for a white dress, with the addition of a Coachella-worthy flower crown.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images West stepped out in New York when she was less than two, looking cooler than anyone in a fur coat and Doc Martens.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images We should have known West was born to be a style star when she started sporting custom pieces at just one. Here, the toddler is seen matching her mom in a sheer custom Givenchy look created by Riccardo Tisci.