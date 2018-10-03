Kate Hudson officially has a daughter!

The actress welcomed her first child with Danny Fujikawa on Tuesday, October 2, and shared the news to Instagram on October 3. In the post, she also revealed her daughter's name, which is a special tribute to Fujikawa's family. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote along with the caption, “She’s here.” Rani is Hudson's third child, and joins older brothers Ryder Robinson, age 14, whose father is Kate's ex-husband, the Black Crowes' Chris Robinson; and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, age seven, whose father is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

Hudson kept the news of her new addition under wraps for quite some time, but when she was finally ready to share it with the world, she did so in adorable fashion, with the rest of her family in tow. "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!" Hudson wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her popping pink-filled balloons at her gender reveal party. "And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Since making the initial announcement, she posted plenty of pregnancy photos to the 'gram, sharing much of her third journey to motherhood with her fans—including the one thing she was most looking forward to when it was finally over. "Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini," she captioned a photo of herself daydreaming during a yoga class.