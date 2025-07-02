Dakota Johnson & Kate Hudson Have a Stylish Girls’ Night Out in Rome

Sometimes, a Girls’ Night Out is a non-negotiable. Following reports that Dakota Johnson had split from her long-time partner, Chris Martin, she and longtime friend Kate Hudson headed for a night out in Rome, looking like they’d stepped off the set of a 2000s rom-com.

Johnson kept it casual for a late-night dinner at Pierluigi, opting for low-rise jeans that she amped up with a sheer, embroidered “going out” top from Bode. Her sleeveless blouse, detailed with multi-color embroidery, added just the right amount of drama to her laid-back look. To finish, Johnson went with a pair of criss-cross, open-toe pumps (Hudson wore a similar style) and minimal accessories. Whether by design or coincidence, Johnson’s elevated, yet laid-back, dinner look felt like a slight nod to her Materialists character—a sharp, stylish matchmaker that’s navigating her love life in the big city.

Hudson, meanwhile, leaned into vacation style with her look. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star wore a plunging black dress that was marked by a string of buttons down the front. The actor accented her dress’s low-cut neckline with a red scarf, tied casually for a lived-in look, and a tousled hairdo.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

The famous friends dined with the entrepreneur Douglas Chabbott and Johnson’s agent, Maha Dakhil. At one point, Ricky Martin, who happened to be at a different restaurant, also stopped by to greet the pair.

Johnson and Hudson, the daughters of longtime friends Melanie Griffith and Goldie Hawn, have been in each other’s orbit for years now. Their mothers are close, and the two grew up in the same Hollywood circles—but, considering all the chatter surrounding Johnson’s love life, their impromptu night out in Rome couldn’t have come at a better time. Is there anything better to get over a breakup than pizza, a bit of wine, and some quality time with friends?