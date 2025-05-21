FASHION

Where to Shop Dakota Johnson’s Matchmaking Style in Materialists

materialist shopping wardrobe
Courtesy of A24
Celine Song is back, and after the success of her 2023 film, Past Lives, she has another love triangle in Materialists ready to get our tongues wagging. This time around, the trio is anchored by Dakota Johnson, who plays Lucy, a successful matchmaker living in New York City. She gets pulled in two directions when the wealthy and handsome Harry (Pedro Pascal) sweeps her off her feet around the same time her ex, John (Chris Evans), comes back into the picture. Who Lucy will choose, we don’t know—but what we do know is that she will grapple with the decision in style. Two trailers for the film, plus paparazzi shots of the actors filming around Manhattan, have provided a sneak peek of Lucy’s wardrobe, and it’s proven to be a covetable one. Below, we provide a breakdown of some of her best looks and where to buy them.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Likely the most recognizable look from Materialists is the blue Proenza Schouler dress she wears to the wedding when she meets Harry for the first time (and reconnects with John). The dress has since sold out, but we’re including some other, similar styles for your upcoming weddings. You can pair any of them with Lucy’s Bottega Veneta sandals and Alexis Bittar necklace.

Tove Alba Dress
$435
$870
MyTheresa
Emilia Wickstead Keeley Mudu Dress
$2,030
Net-A-Porter
Emma Gown
$795
Simkhai
Bottega Veneta Knot Sandals
$1,650
Bloomingdale's
Alexis Bittar Thin Collar Necklace
$195
Neiman Marcus
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The Nadira dress from Reformation Lucy wears for a walk in the park is no longer available, but the brand’s Lela dress allows for a pretty similar springtime look. Lucy paired the dress with low-top Converse and a gray sweatshirt wrapped around her waist, just in case she catches a chill.

Lela Dress
$248
Reformation
Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas
$60
Converse
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A floral blouse, straight-leg jeans, and heels make for the perfect daytime look—and while the Doên top and Stuart Weitzman shoes are sold out, we’ve got some similar alternatives to shop so you can create this equation with ease.

Inez Top
$198
Doên
Salona Top
$268
Doên
Doên Millie Blouse
$118.80
$198
Saks Fifth Ave
La Ligne The Mol Jeans
$195
Shopbop
Aquazzura Divine Heeled Sandals
$435
$725
Farfetch
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Clearly, Lucy is a Doên girl, since this floral yellow dress is also from the California-based brand. Unfortunately, it is sold out as well—though it is still available in a red, checked colorway.

Nevara Dress
$328
Doên
Naira Dress
$278
Reformation
Evette Dress
$390
$650
Ulla Johnson
Ashlynn Dress
$328
Doên
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lucy isn’t all floral blouses and sundresses, however. Sometimes, she has to get down to business—which she does here in an Aritzia blazer, Frame top, pinstripe mini skirt, Paris Texas knee-high boots, Hereu black leather tote, and Sophie Buhai necklace.

Wilfred New Generation Blazer
$248
Aritzia
The Moment Blouse
$278
$398
Frame
Gaia Shirt
$550
Nili Lotan
Tierra Skirt
$160
$250
Anine Bing
LaQuan Smith Mini Skirt
$548
$1,095
Revolve
Max Mara Kirsch Mini Skirt
$347
$695
MyTheresa
Paris Texas Anja Boot
$930
Net-A-Porter
Hereu Calella Tote
$585
$650
Ssense
Sophie Buhai 1930 Collar Necklace
$650
Ssense
Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

This all-black look solidifies Lucy as a true New Yorker. She wears a sheer Simkhai tank with a fringed Another Tomorrow skirt and a black blazer. Silver Sophie Buhai earrings complete the look, while Nike sneakers allow her to pace the city with ease.

Simkhai Oakley Tank with Bralette
$375
Shopbop
Galvan London Fringed Maxi Skirt
$269
$895
The Outnet
Elie Tahari Kendall Skirt
$162.49
$325
Saks Fifth Ave
Ulla Johnson Vera Maxi Skirt
$490
Bergdorf Goodman
Double-Breasted Blazer
$810
Toteme
Diane Blazer
$850
Nili Lotan
Nike Cortez Sneakers
$321
Farfetch
Sophie Buhai Bagel Hoop Earrings
$395
Ssense
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Everyone needs a good trench/baseball hat/sneaker combo, so why not copy Lucy’s? Unfortunately, the exact A.P.C. jacket and Nike Daybreak sneakers Johnson wore on set are no longer available, but there are many other options on the market.

Toteme Trench Coat
$1,340
MyTheresa
Max Mara Trench Coat
$1,650
MyTheresa
Róhe Trench Coat
$846
$995
Ssense
Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap
$50
Revolve
Nike LD-1000 Sneakers
$100
Bloomingdale's
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Another look from Lucy that can easily be replicated, consisting of a long leather jacket, Another Tomorrow tank, wide-leg jeans, some classic Gucci loafers, and a simple black shoulder bag.

Calvin Klein Black Halo Leather Jacket
$400
$800
Ssense
Nour Hammour Edie Leather Jacket
$1,208
$1,510
MyTheresa
Another Tomorrow Tank Top
$290
Net-A-Porter
Rag & Bone Flexi Sofie Jeans
$275
Shopbop
Dane Jean
$680
Khaite
Horesbit 1953 Loafer
$1,050
Gucci
Isa Bag
$2,400
The Row
Celestia Shoulder Bag
$398
Cuyana
Candy Hobo Bag
$695
Mansur Gavriel