Where to Shop Dakota Johnson’s Matchmaking Style in Materialists

Celine Song is back, and after the success of her 2023 film, Past Lives, she has another love triangle in Materialists ready to get our tongues wagging. This time around, the trio is anchored by Dakota Johnson, who plays Lucy, a successful matchmaker living in New York City. She gets pulled in two directions when the wealthy and handsome Harry (Pedro Pascal) sweeps her off her feet around the same time her ex, John (Chris Evans), comes back into the picture. Who Lucy will choose, we don’t know—but what we do know is that she will grapple with the decision in style. Two trailers for the film, plus paparazzi shots of the actors filming around Manhattan, have provided a sneak peek of Lucy’s wardrobe, and it’s proven to be a covetable one. Below, we provide a breakdown of some of her best looks and where to buy them.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Likely the most recognizable look from Materialists is the blue Proenza Schouler dress she wears to the wedding when she meets Harry for the first time (and reconnects with John). The dress has since sold out, but we’re including some other, similar styles for your upcoming weddings. You can pair any of them with Lucy’s Bottega Veneta sandals and Alexis Bittar necklace.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The Nadira dress from Reformation Lucy wears for a walk in the park is no longer available, but the brand’s Lela dress allows for a pretty similar springtime look. Lucy paired the dress with low-top Converse and a gray sweatshirt wrapped around her waist, just in case she catches a chill.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images A floral blouse, straight-leg jeans, and heels make for the perfect daytime look—and while the Doên top and Stuart Weitzman shoes are sold out, we’ve got some similar alternatives to shop so you can create this equation with ease.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Clearly, Lucy is a Doên girl, since this floral yellow dress is also from the California-based brand. Unfortunately, it is sold out as well—though it is still available in a red, checked colorway.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Lucy isn’t all floral blouses and sundresses, however. Sometimes, she has to get down to business—which she does here in an Aritzia blazer, Frame top, pinstripe mini skirt, Paris Texas knee-high boots, Hereu black leather tote, and Sophie Buhai necklace.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images This all-black look solidifies Lucy as a true New Yorker. She wears a sheer Simkhai tank with a fringed Another Tomorrow skirt and a black blazer. Silver Sophie Buhai earrings complete the look, while Nike sneakers allow her to pace the city with ease.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Everyone needs a good trench/baseball hat/sneaker combo, so why not copy Lucy’s? Unfortunately, the exact A.P.C. jacket and Nike Daybreak sneakers Johnson wore on set are no longer available, but there are many other options on the market.