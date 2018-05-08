Congratulations are in order for Kirsten Dunst , who reportedly just welcomed her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons. Though representatives of the couple have not confirmed the news, multiple sources tell People that the 36-year-old actress gave birth to a healthy baby boy over the weekend.

Rumors of Dunst's pregnancy first surfaced in December 2017, and she later confirmed the news in January 2018 with a very pregnant appearance in the Fall/Winter portrait series for Rodarte , a fashion brand founded by her friends, sisters Laura and Kate Mulleavy, who will also design her wedding dress .

The new addition is just the first of many exciting life events for Dunst and Plemons in 2018. The two, who began dating in 2016 after playing a married couple during season two of the FX series Fargo , became engaged in January 2017 and were expected to marry last month (though with a baby on the way, the ceremony may have been pushed back a bit). Whenever the two are ready to walk down the aisle, it's sure to be a fun affair. "I never thought I was that person who’d have a Pinterest board. I'm like doing all of that, pinning things," Dunst said in an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan . "It’s really fun, and because we create it together from the beginning, it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We’re having a really good time."

Marriage isn't the only thing Dunst has been gushing about lately, either; she's also talked about how excited she is to become a mom. In June 2017, she opened up about the idea of raising a family with Plemons. "It's time to have babies and chill," she said in an interview with Marie Claire U.K.