In June, Kirsten Dunst opened up to Marie Claire UK about her desire to "have babies and chill" with her fiancé Jesse Plemons , citing the birth of her goddaughter as a catalyst for wanting to have kids. "I put her to bed last night, and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want," Dunst said. Now, she's getting everything that she wanted. According to a source in Us Weekly , Dunst and Plemons are expecting their first child.

The Beguiled actress plans to wed Plemons in Austin next spring in a low-key, intimate ceremony with family and friends. She also plans to don a wedding dress created by Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, friends of the actress and directors of Woodshock , the trippy, hallucinatory film in which Dunst starred earlier this fall. Dunst has also been open about "taking it slow" with the wedding planning, according to E! News , but no official announcement about their first child has been made by the couple.

Dunst and Plemons announced their engagement earlier this year, after meeting while working together as husband and wife on season two of FX's anthology series, Fargo in 2016, and their appearance on the red carpet at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards in February marked their first official appearance as a couple. Dunst has affectionately called the Texas native her "favorite actor I've ever worked with" and while the characters they played on Fargo had a nightmarish relationship, in real life the couple has been "pretty chill" about planning their upcoming nuptials. Hopefully the couple's "chill" attitude extends to their new child, and they have the most laid back kid anyone could ever ask for.

Plemons, best known for playing Landry on Friday Night Lights , Todd on Breaking Bad and his performance in the Chris Kelly-directed film Other People , will soon appear in the highly anticipated fourth season of Black Mirror on Netflix, and Dunst is slated to appear in AMC's upcoming series, On Becoming A God In Central Florida , produced by George Clooney.

