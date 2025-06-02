Saoirse Ronan is going to be a mom. The four-time Oscar nominee is expecting her first child with husband Jack Lowden. The news was confirmed by People on Sunday, June 1, and follows her recent public appearance at the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Avignon, France where Ronan wore an effortlessly chic slip dress that revealed just a hint of a baby bump.

Ronan and Lowden first met while filming the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots, where she played the title role opposite his performance as her half-brother, Lord Darnley. They reportedly began dating shortly after, though the intensely private couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight for years. They reportedly wed in an intimate ceremony in Scotland in July 2024.

Their professional collaborations continued with The Outrun, the 2024 indie drama based on the true story of a recovering addict in the Shetland Islands. Ronan starred in the emotionally raw leading role, while Lowden co-produced. The film premiered to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival. In our most recent Best Performances issue, Ronan spoke to W’s editor at large, Lynn Hirschberg, about the project, which came to her “Through my partner in crime, life, and love, Jack Lowden,” she said. “When he finished the book, he handed it to me and he said, ‘This is the next role that you have to play.’”

Ronan and Lowden at the BAFTA Awards in February 2025. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The past couple of years have been quite busy for the couple with Ronan—known for her roles in Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women—starring in Steve McQueen’s Blitz and the aforementioned The Outrun. Meanwhile, Lowden received an Emmy and BAFTA nomination for his role on the espionage series Slow Horses. Although the couple has remained quite private, spending much of their time in the U.K. and Ireland, outside the Hollywood glare, they made rare red-carpet appearances at both awards ceremonies.