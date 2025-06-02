This year marks the 25th anniversary of Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides and star Kirsten Dunst is commemorating the occasion with a fashion call back from the beloved cult film.

Yesterday, Dunst and Coppola attended a screening and Q&A at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, the first in a series of events marking the film’s anniversary. Dunst slipped into a white and yellow floral Rodarte number that seemed to recall the delicate floral fashion seen in the film, most memorably the homemade homecoming dresses worn by Dunst and the three other leads—Chelsea Swain, Leslie Hayman, and A.J. Cook. The actor’s dress featured retro-style cap sleeves, a belted waist, and lace eyelet details along the collar and peplum. Dunst styled the dress with white sandals and a sun-kissed makeup look.

@kirstendunst

Though, the flirty cut of Dunst’s Rodarte dress was a far cry from the matronly maxi dresses, created by costume designer Nancy Steiner, the Lisbon sisters wore in the 1999 film. Steiner intentionally designed the sisters’s dresses in a dowdy manner, to highlight Mrs. Lisbon’s dismay that her daughters were growing up. Dunst, playing the role of Lux Lisbon, wore the long, pale dress to dance with Trip Fontaine (Josh Hartnett) at her school’s prom, something which she talked about in a 2024 interview.

American Zoetrope/Kobal/Shutterstock

“She’s very soft, Sofia, and very kind and generous, and it was kind of a no-brainer to work with her, but I was nervous to play that role,” Dunst said, adding “I wasn’t playing footsie under the table with dudes, you know? I was playing with Barbies for probably far too long.”’

“I remember once, he was like, ‘Oh, I think you bit me.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was so mortified,” she said. “And one time his wig got weird. And, I mean, I had kissed a guy in real life before, but I had never jumped on him. And the car! I just was very innocent and that was a lot for me.”