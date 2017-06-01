After 32 whirlwind years in the Hollywood limelight, Kirsten Dunst is understandably ready to expand her lot in life and take on an additional role, albeit a challenging one with longer hours: motherhood.

In a new interview with Marie Claire UK , the July cover star opened up about being ready to settle down and start a family with her fiancé, Fargo costar Jesse Plemons. "It's time to have babies and chill," Dunst, 35, said with trademark candidness.

The Beguiled actress said that her newfound readiness to be a mom stems from spending time with her newborn goddaughter. "I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," Dunst said. "I love her so much. That love is just like you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night, and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

Although Dunst refrained from laying out a five-year plan to marry Plemons and start a family, she did describe the Other People star as "my favorite actor I've ever worked with" and her best friend. She also noted the differences between her home base in L.A. and Plemons' in Austin. "I definitely have a gross dress with holes in it that I would never wear in L.A., but in Austin, no one cares. If I wasn't an actress, I'd dress like garbage every day. All my clothes would be rags."

Dunst and Plemons, 29, who play husband and wife on Fargo , first stepped out as a couple in May 2016. Their early 2017 engagement was first reported by Page Six , around the time a sparkly ring appeared on Dunst's left hand. The pair recently spoke to E! News about their low-key wedding plans, with Plemons saying on the Independent Spirit Awards red carpet in February that they are "taking it somewhat slow." Dunst echoed his sentiments later that week at the Oscars, per E! : "We're pretty chill," she said about planning her wedding and setting a date. "Maybe next spring."

