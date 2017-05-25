Kirsten Dunst is no stranger to the Cannes red carpet. At this point in her career she practically lives there. Between her frequent work with directors Sofia Coppola and Lars Von Trier, she's carved out a nice career as one of those actresses who just makes a lot of movies that premier at Cannes. It's her thing.

Yet, something about her most recent trip down the red carpet and up the steps of the famed Palais des Festivals et des Congrès seemed different. While walking hand-in-hand with Coppola and her cast mates Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Colin Farrell for the premiere of their Southern Gothic film The Beguiled, Dunst was overcome with emotion. A whole lot of emotion. She cried, she laughed, she danced, she smiled, and at the end of it all she seemed triumphant.

Of course, Dunst is the queen of candid behavior. In the lead up to the release of the movie she admitted that she told Coppola point blank that she wouldn't be losing any weight for the flick. She also said what everyone else thinks by saying that the Spider-Man movies she made with Toby Maguire was the best. She just lets her personality flow freely.

Since the photos of her red carpet emotional roller coaster don't come with exact time stamps, we're unsure of the exact sequence of her emotions, but it definitely included some tears.

They definitely seemed like temporary tears of joys though as Coppola and Fanning were all smiles and there to help her get through it.

Eventually she laughed her way through it with an assist from Fanning and Coppola. Maybe these were the kind of tears akin to an end-of-summer-camp cry. As we could tell form their Instagrams, Fanning and Dunst appeared to grow particularly close during the filming of the movie.

She also got a hug from Kidman, and you can ask Naomi Campbell about how great Kidman is about giving hugs on the Cannes red carpet.

At one point all three leading ladies joined forces in a little dance circle.

Then they struck a joint pose of pure triumph.

Then the entire cast and Coppola eventually climbed those famed steps and went in to watch the premiere of one of the best reviewed films out of Cannes so far.

