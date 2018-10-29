Kanye West Has Been "Harassing" Kim Kardashian For More Kids

The Kardashian-West brood has been steadily expanding since the birth of North West in 2013—most recently, the couple welcomed their third child, Chicago West , back in January. But for Kanye West, apparently, this isn’t enough: He wants to achieve the milestone of seven children. Seven, as Justin Bieber pointed out in July, is the number of spiritual perfection .

On the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kim Kardashian revealed that Kanye has been “harassing” her for more kids—seven, to be precise. “He’s stuck on seven ,” Kim told Larsa Pippen, to which Pippen responded, tartly, that Kanye should simply call his next album Seven and “lighten up on the kids situation.”

But Kanye’s desire for more kids is not new: In 2016, shortly after the birth of Saint, Kanye again began pestering Kim to consider adding another to their ranks. “I was so set on my two kids and how happy I was with my life the way that it is, but Kanye has been mentioning it every single day for the past 10 days,” she said on Khloé Kardashian’s short-lived series Kocktails with Khloé . “I’m like, why is he doing this to me? ”

Kim has a few pretty fair reasons to be resistant to having more children, not the least of which is the health issues that previously plagued her during pregnancy, leading her to opt for a surrogate for Chicago. Kim has suffered from preeclampsia and placenta accreta—both conditions that can be fatal for mothers . In an open letter on her website in 2015, she described pregnancy as “the worst experience of my life .”

“I don’t enjoy one moment of it and I don’t understand people who do,” she continued. “Maybe it’s the swelling, the backaches, or just the complete mindf--k of how your body expands and nothing fits.”

Plus, as she said in the recent KUWTK episode, she’s resistant to bringing more kids into the world as it is now: “I've been kind of hesitant about having more kids just because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this,” she said. Kim brought North to the March for Our Lives rally in the same episode—placing it at around March, just two months after Chicago was born—and subsequently tweeted encouraging her followers to vote in the midterms. So just add the size of their family to the list of things Kim and Kanye apparently disagree on.

Related: Kim Kardashian's Tiny Chanel Bikini Continues Her Revival Tour of '90s Runway Controversies